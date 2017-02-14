England all-rounder David Willey has been ruled out of the upcoming one-day tour of the West Indies after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old managed just two overs in England's one-day international win over India on January 22 before a problem with his left shoulder forced him from the field and ruled the left-armer out of the subsequent Twenty20 series.

Middlesex quick Steven Finn will replace Willey in England's touring party for three ODIs in the Caribbean next month.

The England and Wales Cricket Board revealed in a statement that Willey would be ruled out until the start of the domestic season in April.

“The Yorkshire all-rounder had surgery on his left shoulder on Friday to further assess the injury he sustained whilst bowling in the third ODI against India last month,” the statement read.

“He has suffered a partial tear of a tendon and will be out of action until April.”

The injury comes at a bad time for Willey, who has 37 limited-overs caps, as he looks to cement his place in the one-day set-up ahead of this summer's Champions Trophy, which is being staged in England in June.

Finn, who last played white-ball cricket for his country in September 2015, will cut short his stint in the Pakistan Super League to join the squad, who are due to fly out to the Caribbean next Wednesday ahead of two warm-up games before the first ODI in Antigua on March 3.

Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes are the other seam options in England's 14-man squad.

PA