Ian Bell shines again as Warwickshire upset Yorkshire

In-form Ian Bell scored 98 as struggling Warwickshire upset high-flying Yorkshire with a five-wicket Royal London One-Day Cup win at Edgbaston.

Opening pair Jonathan Trott (70) and Sam Hain (55) were also among the runs as the Bears chased down Yorkshire's 281 for eight with 15 balls to spare.

Joe Root, Matthew Waite and Tim Bresnan all scored half-centuries to help the visitors recover from a poor start, but it was not enough to earn Yorkshire a sixth win from seven matches.

The Bears' defence of the trophy was already over after six successive defeats while The White Rose went into the match top of the North Group and knowing victory would take them through to the next phase.

But Yorkshire must now beat Leicestershire at Headingley on Tuesday to be certain of progressing after losing top spot to Worcestershire, who defeated Durham at New Road.

Worcestershire secure top-four finish in North Group by beating Durham

Worcestershire sealed a home tie in the knockout stages of the Royal London One-Day Cup despite a maiden List A century from Durham opener Graham Clark at New Road.

The visitors appeared on course to reach their target of 271 after an opening stand of 122 in 24 overs between Clark and Keaton Jennings.

But former Durham all-rounder John Hastings and veteran Daryl Mitchell claimed three wickets each as the hosts won by 15 runs.

Worcestershire's fifth win of the campaign moved them top of the North Group and guaranteed qualification ahead of their final match at Derbyshire on Tuesday, while Durham need to beat Lancashire and hope Nottinghamshire do not win against Northamptonshire if they are to reach the knockout stages.

Keaton Jennings handed Durham hope

Sussex hopes in balance after Jack Taylor hitting gives Gloucestershire victory

Jack Taylor's fourth half-century in this season's Royal London One-Day Cup steered Gloucestershire to a six-wicket win with eight balls to spare at Eastbourne and dented Sussex's hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Chasing 241 for victory, Gloucestershire needed 98 off 13 overs when Taylor came to the crease but, with wickets in hand, he was able to go on the attack straight away.

Taylor hit three leg-side sixes and seven fours in an uncomplicated exhibition of clean hitting, although he was dropped on 54 and 62 when Stiaan van Zyl and substitute fielder Delray Rawlins shelled straightforward catches in the deep.

Taylor was eventually yorked by Jofra Archer for a List-A best 64 from 36 balls but Gloucestershire secured victory off the next delivery.

Outlaws beat Lancashire to boost hopes in Royal London One-Day Cup

A century from Samit Patel helped propel Notts Outlaws into the automatic qualifying positions in the north group of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Patel scored an unbeaten 103 as Notts defeated Lancashire Lightning by seven wickets at Trent Bridge.

The 32-year old's haul came off 104 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, and contributed to an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 183 with Steven Mullaney that spanned 28.3 overs.

Mullaney finished on 77 not out, with four fours and four sixes as Notts chased down a victory target of 261 to win with 24 balls to spare.

