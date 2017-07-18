In a nail-biting semi-final clash that went down to the final over, England held their nerve against South Africa to reach a first World Cup final since 2009 - winning by two wickets with just two balls remaining.

With three runs needed off the final over, South Africa pace bowler Shabnim Ismail took out the off-stump of Laura Marsh - leaving the equation two runs from three balls - but England’s No 10 Anya Shrubsole hit a sensational boundary through the covers to take the hosts over the line.

England had earlier restricted South Africa to 218-6, despite half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt (66) and Mignon du Preez (76*).

It looked a below par total, and one that England were initially cruising towards, racking up 139-2 after 32 overs with Sarah Taylor (54) achieving her third score of 50-plus in the tournament.

But a nightmare collapse of three wickets in the space of 12 balls left them five down with 74 runs still needed.

Fran Wilson and Jenny Gunn came together to share a 40-run partnership for the seventh wicket, with the momentum swinging firmly England’s way, but when Wilson hit an attempted ramp into the hands of Trisha Chetty behind the stumps, with six runs still required, it looked as though there might be another sting in the tail.

With Gunn finishing on 27*, England’s lower-order, though, ultimately held out to ensure they will be heading to Lords for the tournament final on July 23.

Anya Shrubsole hit the winning runs to take England over the line ( Getty )

Earlier South Africa, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, had lost wickets early with DRS coming into play almost immediately - Lizelle Lee choosing to review in the fourth over of the day after she was given out LBW to Shrubsole. Replays showed the ball was missing leg stump.

But Lee’s reprieve did not last long, after she heaved across the line in Shrubsole’s very next over and was bowled.

A bit of Sarah Taylor magic then saw Trisha Chetty stumped off a Nat Sciver leg side wide, with Taylor in place early to swiftly remove the bails.

A 77-run partnership for the third wicket formed the backbone of the South African innings, as Laura Wolvaardt accumulated an 81-ball half-century, before exposing her stumps in Heather Knight’s first over of the day and being bowled.

Heather Knight is caught by Laura Wolvaartd ( Getty )

Du Preez progressed to her own half-century, but was involved in two run-outs along the way, as England’s excellent ground fielding paid dividends.

And while du Preez finished not out on 76, some brilliant death bowling from England’s pace duo Katherine Brunt and Shrubsole - who bowled her full allocation of 10 overs for the first time this tournament - ensured South Africa’s total remained (just) within reach.

