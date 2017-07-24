Pedro suffered 'multiple fractures' in David Ospina collision but could return to training in 10 days

Antonio Conte has confirmed that Pedro suffered “multiple fractures” and concussion in Chelsea’s pre-season win against Arsenal in Beijing and will fly home to recover from his injuries.

The 29-year-old was rushed to hospital after colliding with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina during the first half of Saturday’s game.

Pedro was kept in overnight for observation but Conte has admitted that the Spaniard’s injuries are “more serious than I thought”.

The Italian did add, however, that he expects the winger to return in 10 days’ time as Chelsea continue their pre-season preparations in Asia.

“The situation was more serious than I thought because I hoped it would only be concussion and instead he had multiple fractures,” the Blues boss explained.

“With a mask, and in around 10 days, he can come back to work with us.”

“No, absolutely not,” he added, when asked if Ospina was at fault. “I was a player and I know these type of accidents can happen. Ospina tried to take the ball.”