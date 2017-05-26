For all that Chelsea’s switch to a three-man defence has been so discussed and analysed this season, there is one hugely impressive element of it that has gone surprisingly underplayed and is perhaps greatly under-appreciated. It’s all the more surprising because it sums up just how inspired Antonio Conte has been and just how managerially insightful he has been.

Really, there has never been a tactical change that has so immediately and so drastically improved a team, so quickly and completely transformed how they play and look, with such a pronounced effect on their form.

It might in that be the most influentially positive mid-season managerial decision since Sir Alex Ferguson decided to sign Eric Cantona for Manchester United in November 1992. It certainly had a similar effect, transforming a team from a big side that just wasn’t properly functioning in to one that suddenly fit so supremely to then glide to the title. Lethargy had instantly become lightning.

That was how big that moment against Arsenal was in September, how different Chelsea now look as they take on the same opposition in the FA Cup final for what is anticipated to be the season’s crowning moment - the culmination of a surge that started in that game.

If all of this sounds outlandish or over-the-top, consider the facts and the history. This is not to forget that history. By contrast, it is to properly appreciate that history.

Arsenal thrashed Chelsea and changed the course of the title race for good (Getty)



If you go through the Premier League era alone, there has simply never been a change that has had such a profound effect in the time between Cantona and Conte, and certainly not in the title race. After signing the French star, Ferguson’s next big team-changing decision was fully and bravely introducing the ‘Class of 92’, setting the path towards the treble - but that was a grand plan before the season.

Arsene Wenger’s most influential move was his very arrival at Arsenal, and everything that entailed right up to the Invincibles of 2004, until Roman Abramovich’s millions brought a lot of brilliant signings and the force of Jose Mourinho. Ferguson then gradually evolved a young United again in response to that, as Manchester City learned to how to properly maximise their billions.

Even the Cantona-light signing of Robin van Persie merely enhanced a United squad that had already recently won the title and gone so close, rather than intrinsically transforming how they played; how they performed.

That was the thing with Chelsea. They may have won the title the year before, but the chaos of the following campaign so completely changed the complexion of the team, requiring a new direction. There appeared to be no direction in that 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, just a shapeless, aimless mess that looked likelier to finish closer to 10th again than challenge - let alone become champions.

It remains simply remarkable that was so fully fixed - and greatly improved - with one stunning tactical stroke. It wasn’t with signings or psychology but with the instinctive insight to just know which of his players would be best where; to just have the vision to see what system would most enhance most of his players.

Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Enjoyed a surprisingly quiet evening against his former club, but stayed alert to save well late on from Batshuayi.

2/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 Won the battle on the wing against his compatriot Azpilicueta, and added a fine assist to his clean sheet.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 8 out of 10 Impressed as a physical force in the Arsenal defence, giving as good as he got from Costa - and better.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 His partnership with Mustafi continued to blossom as he led the backline with authority.

5/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Quietly efficient as he kept Willian under wraps for long periods.

6/22 Francis Coquelin - 5 out of 10 Battled well early in the game, but had to be replaced after coming off worst in a fierce 50-50 challenge with Kante.

7/22 Santi Cazorla - 7 out of 10 Although he tired towards the end, the Spaniard dictated the midfield with his creative play.

8/22 Theo Walcott - 7 out of 10 Once again worked tirelessly for the team. The Walcott of this season is like a new signing for Arsenal.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Given time and space to play by Chelsea, the German bossed events at the Emirates. His turn and run in the build-up to his goal was sublime.

10/22 Alex Iwobi - 8 out of 10 An excellent display that showcased the youngster as a real attacking threat. Demonstrated awareness of his teammates around him.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10 Scorer of a well-taken first, his assist for Ozil was just as good. Leading the line much better than last month.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 out of 10 Offered little protection by his defence, he still suffered a number of breakdowns in communication with the outfield players.

13/22 Branislav Ivanovic - 5 out of 10 Constantly troubled by Iwobi's energetics, time continues to catch up with Chelsea's experienced defender.

14/22 Gary Cahill - 4 out of 10 Directly responsible for some awful defending, most notably when he lost possession in the lead up to Arsenal's first.

15/22 David Luiz - 5 out of 10 His partnership with Cahill needs work - and a lot of it. However, he did show an ability to pick a pass when going forward.

16/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 out of 10 Often outnumbered as Walcott and Bellerin doubled up, he had more joy when moved to right wing-back in the second half.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 4 out of 10 An unrecognisable performance given last season's heroics. Second to many loose balls and showed an unwillingness to track back when out of possession.

18/22 Willian - 5 out of 10 Went close to netting with a shot wide in the first half, he was otherwise kept quiet by Monreal and was eventually subbed.

19/22 Cesc Fabregas - 6 out of 10 Booed constantly on his return to the Emirates, he remained calm and played some fine passes. Surprisingly subbed when clearly performing better than others.

20/22 Nemanja Matic - 5 out of 10 Struggled to deal with the attacking runs from deep of Ozil, Iwobi and Walcott.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 5 out of 10 Showed flashes of skill and creatively, but more often it was his inability to help out at the back that was highlighted.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 Offered no service by his teammates who simply didn't play to his strengths. Never stop battling for possession.

That he saw it without even first really practicing or working on the formation is all the more incredible. That is what really makes it impressive, and so unprecedented in the history of tactics.

Other famous switches from history have had a similarly sweeping effect but never so swiftly and drastically. It is actually very difficult to find similar examples.

The closest parallels probably come in international tournaments, like with Sir Alf Ramsey’s switch to a 4-3-3 in 1966 or Carlos Bilardo’s similar move to wing-backs in 1986, but both of those involved the managers working on them under wraps for much longer periods of time and then being unleashed in the much more contained dynamic of a summer tournament.

There is a strong argument what Chelsea did this season was unique, and its far-reaching influence is further understated by three stats.

First of all, this is the first time a team has won the league with a back three since Everton in 1962-63. Secondly, 16 of the other 19 Premier League teams ended up using the approach. Thirdly, one of those 16 involved a manager who no-one ever thought would ever be willing for such a tactical. Instead, it is highly likely Arsene Wenger will play a back three on Saturday.

There can be no greater sign of how drastic that switch has been, beyond perhaps winning the double.