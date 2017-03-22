Dele Alli does not turn 21 for another two weeks and yet in almost every game for club and country he manages to set new standards.

On a night that was far better than the result suggests, Alli was fantastic, England’s best player and a perfect encapsulation of what Gareth Southgate is trying to do with this young team. If this England team is to go anywhere in the next few years then it will be dragged there by Alli's striding brilliance.

Maybe it should be no surprise that Alli looked so home on such a big stage. He was excellent against Germany this time last year, not in Dortmund but at Berlin’s even bigger Olympistadion, a night when he showed he could mix it at the very top. He has shone for Tottenham in the Champions League and Europa League, as well as against the biggest teams in the country.

1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 6 out of 10 Rash when coming out to challenge Vardy early on, but stood firm to block Alli’s decent chance towards the end of the first half.

2/22 Joshua Kimmich – 7 out of 10 One of the few young German players to have a decent evening and potentially sent a message to Carlo Ancelotti, who has not offered him much playing time this season.

3/22 Mats Hummels – 7 out of 10 Germany’s best all-round performer, rarely looked troubled by England’s attacking talents.

4/22 Antonio Rudiger – 6 out of 10 A solid display, if unspectacular. Did well on the rare occasions when England went aerial.

5/22 Jonas Hector – 7 out of 10 Impressed after taking his time to grow into the game. His link-up play with Sane in the second-half was at the root of all England’s problems.

6/22 Julian Weigl – 5 out of 10 The main culprit in Germany’s surprising struggle to who Hauled off for Liverpool’s Emre Can midway through the second half.

7/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor when it came to the simple stuff, misplaced several passes when not under pressure. Struggled to win his battle against the lesser light of Livermore.

8/22 Leroy Sane – 6 out of 10 Did not crackle like we know he can from his recent Manchester City form, but another who improved as the evening went on. Perhaps should’ve doubled Germany’s lead.

9/22 Julian Brandt – 4 out of 10 Another player reportedly attracting Premier League interest, he did not show why here. Switched for Andre Schurrle.

10/22 Lukas Podolski – 6 out of 10 The equivalent of a testimonial for the veteran and you could tell from his first-half performance. Then came Der Hammer, as Germany’s support calls his left peg. A stunning winner.

11/22 Timo Werner – 4 out of 10 The RB Leipzig frontman, a reported target for Liverpool, failed to translate his exciting form at club level to the international stage. Disappointing, but it was only his debut.

12/22 Joe Hart – 7 out of 10 Could do little for Podolski’s goal, but did well shortly after to deny Sane with an excellent stop down low to his left.

13/22 Gary Cahill – 4 out of 10 Lucky not to concede a penalty for needlessly leaning into a cross in the first-half and could have done better to stop Podolski’s screamer.

14/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 Asked to play in a back three on his debut after excelling in a rigid four at Turf Moor all season, but coped admirably. One lapse in concentration was almost punished by Sane.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10 An indifferent night from the centre-half. Unlike Cahill, he was rarely called into question, but still did not convince.

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Showed why he will be integral to Southgate’s England in his forays down the right flank, but only did so in glimpses. Hector and Sane began to cause him problems has the game went on.

17/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 A lucky boy not to be severely punished for a late, robust tackle on Weigl. That aside, he helped to stifle Germany’s midfield.

18/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10 Not everyone’s idea of a no 7, but combined well with Dier in the centre of the park to disrupt Germany’s passing, particularly in the first half.

19/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 Not as threatening as Walker was in moments, but defensively solid and frustrated Brandt in the first-half. Schurrle gave him a few more problems after the break.

20/22 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 England’s main creative outlet, but also found himself on the end of several chances. Should have opened the scoring with the first-half’s best chance but hit it straight at Ter Stegen.

21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Came close to scoring in his fourth straight England appearance, but thwacked the post after an impressive burst forward.

22/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Aggrieved to have not won a penalty early on, but you could tell he was looking for it. Too deep at times too, despite Germany’s defensive line offering him space in behind.

At the Westfalenstadion he was England’s star, at the heart of everything they did well for their excellent first hour. Southgate pushed him behind Jamie Vardy in a 3-4-2-1 system that is not very different from how he plays for Spurs. It was Alli’s job to press high, robbing the ball from German defenders. He did that bravely, snapping into tackles and not giving them a moment’s rest.

For Spurs Alli has a brilliant natural understanding with Harry Kane. It was not quite the same with Vardy but he still found him well, playing clever passes that with a bit more luck would have been assists.

Alli was not the threat in the box he is for Tottenham as he did not have quite the same quality of crosses to feed off. But he did have England’s best chance, running onto Vardy’s pass but waiting a split second too long to shot, allowing Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to block. When Alli got into wide areas who showed his natural skill, beating Jonas Hector with a move that will be imitated in schoolyards everwhere.

Alli gets better and better with every passing game ( Getty )

Most players move down the pitch as they grow up, from attacking roles into deeper ones, but Alli is on the opposite path. When Mauricio Pochettino first saw him play, back in the autumn of 2014, the 18-year-old Alli was playing in holding midfield for MK Dons in their famous 4-0 defeat of Manchester United in the League Cup.

When Alli arrived at Spurs Pochettino started him in midfield, as a number 10 or as an inside-left in his 4-2-3-1. This year he has moved up into a striking role, often playing nearly alongside Harry Kane in a system that is almost 3-5-2. Pochettino wants to make the most of his natural aggression, sense of timing and killer instincts. How better to do that than to play him up front?

That is why Alli has 15 Premier League goals already this season, 18 in all competitions, and it is not fanciful to suggest that he could finish the season with even more than Harry Kane, currently recovering from an ankle ligament injury.

Alli spurned a fine chance to open the scoring ( Getty )

Clearly Gareth Southgate has had the same realisation, which is why Alli is following similar path with England. In the autumn internationals Southgate used Alli in the number 10 role, even if that meant sacrificing Wayne Rooney from the job he had been doing for England over the last few years.

As soon as Southgate came into this job he knew that Alli was the man to build around. He had only played two games for the Under-21s, his rapid rise from the lower leagues leapfrogging him past so many academy players who get stuck at under-21 level for too long.

What Southgate sees in Alli is the same as what Pochettino sees in him: a very rare mix of athleticism, skill, speed but above all sharp instincts and courage. That is why he will be the driving force for club and country for years to come.