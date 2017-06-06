Millwall Football Club have commended the bravery of one of their supporters, Roy Larner, who heroically fought the three knife-wielding London terror attackers with his bare fists while yelling: “F**k you, I’m Millwall”.

Larner, a loyal supporter of the south London club, was dining in the Black and Blue steakhouse on Saturday night when the attackers burst into the restaurant. The 47-year-old stepped forward to fight the three men, giving dozens of other people in the restaurant the chance to escape.

He suffered multiple knife wounds all over his body including his neck, and was admitted to the intensive care ward of St Thomas’ Hospital, from which he has now been released.

A petition to honour Larner with the George Cross medal for heroism has been launched, while Millwall Football Club have praised the supporter for his “immense bravery”.

“Millwall Football Club wishes to commend Roy Larner for his immense bravery in incredibly terrifying circumstances, and indeed all other members of the public whose actions helped to save others” a club spokesman told the Independent.

Crowds gather for vigil honouring victims of London Bridge attack







8 show all Crowds gather for vigil honouring victims of London Bridge attack













1/8 John Loughrey lays down flowers in Potters Fields Park, central London in honour of the London Bridge terror attack victims PA

2/8 People queue to lay flowers after a vigil for victims of Saturday's attack in London Bridge, at Potter's Field Park in London AP

3/8 Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (centre) British Home Office Secretary, Amber Rudd (right) and British Shadow Labour Home Secretary (left) Diane Abbott arrive with flowers EPA

4/8 PA

5/8 Floral tributes left for victims of Saturday’s London Bridge attack AP

6/8 People pay their respects, leaving floral tributes after a vigil for victims of Saturday’s attack in London Bridge AP

7/8 People queue to honour those killed on Saturday. Police have arrested several people and are widening their investigation after the attack AP

8/8 Tributes lie outside City Hall in London EPA

“That praise is extended to our remarkable emergency services, who proved yet again what an asset they are in protecting the public against these heinous acts.

“Millwall stands together with all other football clubs and organisations in offering its absolute support to those in need following the tragic events of last Saturday night.”

Millwall have praised the actions of their fan ( Getty )

Mr Larner’s actions have also been widely praised on social media, where he has been dubbed “The Lion of London Bridge”, in reference to Millwall’s nickname the Lions.

Fans of the south London club have long prided themselves on their refusal to duck a fight, celebrating their intimidating reputation with the chant: “No-one likes us, we don’t care.”