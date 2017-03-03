It was 40 years ago on Saturday that Liverpool won at Anfield to lead the First Division by two points on the way to what was arguably the high tide mark of their glorious past: a season which delivered the domestic title, European Cup and narrow defeat in the FA Cup final.

This has been a week in which those days seem as elusive as ever. A pitiful performance in defeat at Leicester which considerably reduced the prospect of a second top four finish since 2009, the announcement of a £19.8m financial loss last season despite record commercial revenues and the bumper TV deal - and to cap it all Manchester United equalling the club’s record of 41 major trophies by winning the League Cup.

The numbers provide a clue to the reasons for struggle. The club lost money in 2015/16 because of the vast amount they paid out on players and a new manager, with £14.3m going out on agents’ fees alone – more than any other Premier League side, according to figures released in November 2015. Yet still the squad does not look remotely strong or deep enough.

The club’s principal owner, John W Henry, was proclaimed as the individual who would play the transfer market like he had the New York Stock Exchange futures market, when he arrived at Anfield in 2010. He was fascinated with Saturday’s opponents, Arsenal, because he’d been told by his friend, baseball general manager and ‘Moneyball’ exponent, Bill Beane, that they were the ones to copy. Henry even hired a sporting director, Damien Comolli, on the basis of the players, such as Kolo Toure, Emmanuel Eboue and Gaël Clichy, the Frenchman had seemingly brought into Arsenal.

There is no way of ‘beating’ the transfer system, of course, and that is why Liverpool head into Saturday with all the usual uncertainties about whether they have actually made any progress at all in Henry’s seven years at the helm. The level of angst about why a team who had 16 days off to prepare for Leicester should have lost so comprehensively to them is hard to overstate but there was metaphor in the fact that Lucas Leiva, a 30-year-old central midfielder bought by Rafael Benitez, was in central defence, up against Jamie Vardy, the rapier fast player of the year with a point to prove.

The 4-3-3 system which is manager Jurgen Klopp’s article of faith seemingly cannot function when Jordan Henderson – a very good player on his day, though not a world class one – is missing from it, as he was after injuring his foot before Leicester. One of Bob Paisley’s articles of faith was a central defensive pairing who knew each other. Liverpool have had 20 different combinations under Klopp.

Liverpool players who could leave this summer







7 show all Liverpool players who could leave this summer











1/7 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark, courtesy of his persistent injury problems. He could potentially still contribute if he easily slotted into Liverpool’s dynamic frontline, which was so effective in the early part of the season. Unfortunately, that unit appears to lose its balance once Sturridge is inserted into it. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/7 Alberto Moreno Frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal, kept out of it by a makeshift left-back, Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/7 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity. Mignolet is simply the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/7 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has under-performed when called upon several time this season. His contractual situation is more pressing, however. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/7 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/7 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s discipline issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/7 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper once again. If he does, last summer's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

The money has simply not been well spent. It is challenging for any group of players being asked to play at Klopp’s required intensity – the title-winning Liverpool sides mixed it infinitely more, incidentally – but even more so when so much depends on so few game-changers.

“If you look at their bench, they haven’t got anything like what Manchester United have got, the teams they are trying to compete with,” Jamie Carragher said this week. “The fact that they haven’t reinforced from a position of strength – where they were in the league as the best challengers for Chelsea – has meant they have fallen away. They don’t have the squad to match the other teams.”

Klopp's defence is not one that instils confidence in a side ( Getty )

Within an hour of defeat to Leicester, the club were revealing the identity of their new chief executive – Peter Moore, currently chief competition officer at Electronic Arts - and the fact that he has no football expertise is strategic. Liverpool FC can run as a global commercial business, so the theory goes, while the football people – Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards – look after the football.

Klopp has used 20 different centre-back pairings during his time at Liverpool ( Getty )

The priorities are upside down. The money-making flows from football success. Some genuine football expertise would have seen to it that the two individuals who can wed the current Liverpool to their past – Carragher and Steven Gerrard – are at the hub of the first team set-up in coaching roles.

The future looks even more uncertain for the visitors, with all of Arsene Wenger’s Delphic talk about his future. Defeat at Anfield before the near certain Champions League elimination to Bayern Munich next Tuesday would confirm Arsenal as a side cast adrift, waiting for a new beginning.

Arsenal look even more unsettled than Liverpool do (Getty)



In Klopp, Liverpool have the most charismatic manager since Bill Shankly; an individual with a capacity to drag his players through hedges, who is only just reaching the end of his first full season. But the side could drop to sixth by Saturday night if they lose and Manchester United win. The Merseyside derby on April 1 could then be a fight-out for Europa League football. Somehow, the quest for those old Anfield glories feels as old as the hills.