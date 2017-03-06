Manchester United are investigating alternative forward signings for the summer due to the difficulty of purchasing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, and are considering moves for Kylian Mbappe of Monaco and even Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Griezmann had been the Old Trafford club’s number-one target as the marquee name to join in 2017 but The Independent has learned that his transfer has now been “lessened in priority” because of how complicated any prospective deal would be.

Although personal terms had been agreed with the French star’s representatives at the start of the year and Jose Mourinho obviously still wants him and will persist in trying to get a move done, extracting Griezmann from Atletico Madrid is seen as particularly tough due to the terms of his contract and the Spanish club’s total unwillingness to sell in a year when they also move stadium.

1/22 Manchester United: David De Gea – 5 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Bournemouth showing little goal threat, but he saved well when Afobe through on goal. Could do nothing about the penalty. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created the first goal and he was relentlessly charging up the pitch to create more chances. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones – 4 out of 10 There was a catalogue of errors for Jones today. He was out of position, clumsy and gave away the penalty. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Cleverly finished the first goal and defended well for the remainder. Getty

5/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The long term absentee returned to the side in style. Tackled tough, worked hard and looked strong forward. Getty

6/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 It was a textbook display from the experienced United man. He was disciplined, organised and supplied the strikers with endless service. Getty

7/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 A dismal display by a man of such ability – he wasted through balls and continued to make wrong decisions in possession. Getty

8/22 Juan Mata – 5 out of 10 Hunted possession constantly, but his final product could do with some work. His crosses were failing to beat the first man. Getty

9/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he did very well. However, he seemed to lack any determination or fight. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 Dominated Smith throughout and continued to charge down the wings and deliver balls into the danger zone. An impressive display. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Should have been red carded in the first half and missed a penalty in the second. It was not Ibra’s day today. Getty

12/22 Bournemouth: Artur Boruc – 8 out of 10. Made a tremendous save to deny Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot and made a handful of great stops to keep scores level. Getty

13/22 Adam Smith – 6 out of 10 Was dominated by Martial at times, but held his own and kept his position well. Getty

14/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 The skipper did well today, making a number of interceptions, challenges and headers. Getty

15/22 Tyrone Mings – 5 out of 10 Should have had a red card towards the end of the first half for a disgraceful stamp on Ibrahimovic. Subbed after the interval for what proved to be a slight niggle rather than a recurrence of a serious knee injury. Getty

16/22 Charlie Daniels - 5 out of 10 Should of made more of an impact and failed to provide any outlet for the Bournemouth strikers. Getty

17/22 Ryan Fraser – 7 out of 10 Continued to cause a nuisance of himself throughout, worked hard and did his job. Getty

18/22 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10 Was flying into unnecessary challenges – was lucky not see a second yellow. Getty

19/22 Andrew Surman – 3 out of 10 Saw his second yellow just before the interval to leave his side a goal down for the remainder. Getty

20/22 Marc Pugh – 6 out of 10 Won the penalty, which levelled the scores for Bournemouth. Was subbed off at half-time due to Surman’s red card. Getty

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 He scored a tremendous penalty, worked relentlessly and proved his ability both on and off the ball. Getty

22/22 Benik Afobe – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence going forward and he caused numerous problems for the United defence. Getty

United may be forced to pay his buy-out if they want him, a process much more complicated than having a bid accepted, but there is also a feeling the 25-year-old may be holding out for a move to Real Madrid. United sources say Mourinho himself doubts whether it will be feasible this summer.

For a variety of those reasons, United have downgraded Griezmann in terms of “priority” and have started working more seriously on other options.



Mbappe’s sensational form for Monaco means they will investigate whether a deal can be done for the precocious 18-year-old, but Lewandowski’s current status as a world star - combined with his obvious quality - would also make him an especially attractive signing.

A move for the Polish striker would synch with United's commercial aims around the team. Lewandowski has just signed a new contract with Bayern Munich, who would be reluctant to sell, but the Premier League club are considering testing how durable that stance is.