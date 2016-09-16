Slaven Bilic's side are in a terrible patch of form. They have only won one in the last six and threw away a two-goal lead at home to Watford last weekend. Things off the pitch are not much better with fans fighting each other inside the new London Stadium. The Hammers need a result to get their season back on track.

Tony Pulis' days at West Brom seem numbered, with his relationship with those upstairs at the club in tatters. Yet, for now, he is still the boss at West Brom and he too will be hoping to improve on their current form of one win in six.

It’s a big game for…

Simone Zaza. The Juventus loanee had a poor start to his West Ham career last week in their 4-2 defeat to Watford. He will need a much better performance is he wants to remain in West Ham's starting 11.

Best stat…

These two teams have played each other 101 times. West Brom have won 39. West Ham have won 39. They have drawn 23 times.

Remember when...

West Ham came back from three goals down to draw 3-3 against West Brom at Upton park thanks to two goals from Demba Ba.

Player to watch…

Dimitri Payet. The French international caught the attention of everyone in the football world last weekend with his pinpoint rabona pass to set up Michail Antonio.

On his day Payet is almost unplayable and if he is on top form Pulis' side will have a lot of defending to do.

Predicted Line-ups...

West Brom: Foster, Galloway, Evans, McAuley, Dawson, Yacob, Fletcher, Chadli, Gardner, Phillips, Rondón.

West Ham: Adrián, Masuaku, Ogbonna, Reid, Byram, Noble, Kouyaté, Payet, Lanzini, Antonio, Zaza.

Past three-meetings...

West Brom 0, West Ham 3 (Kouyate, Noble 2)

Premier League, April 2016.

West Ham 1 (Zarate), West Brom 1 (Reid og)

Premier League, November 2015.

West Brom 4 (Ideye 2, Morrison, Berahino), West Ham 0.

FA Cup, February 2015.

Form guide…

West Brom: DWLDDL

West Ham: LDWLLL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 3pm

TV: Highlights on BBC 1

Odds…

West Brom: 7/4

West Ham: 9/4

DRAW: 27/14