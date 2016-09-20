Manchester City’s Yaya Toure’s representatives claim the player had no idea that manager Pep Guardiola was expecting an apology over comments his agent Dimitri Seluk has made – but the depth of acrimony between player and club suggests that he has played his last game for them.

Guardiola went on the attack against Seluk on Monday, accusing him of lacking the courage to speak to him face-to-face when he denigrated him for excluding the Ivorian from City’s Champions League squad. Guardiola said Seluk must apologise or it would be over between Toure and City.

City later indicated that a personal apology from Toure would be required, though after Seluk took to the TV networks to renew his attack on Guardiola, all hope of the player being restored seems gone. City would now be wise to let the player leave on loan in January – paying a percentage his wages if necessary – simply to remove the unwelcome noise which Seluk has been polluting the club with for the past two years.

Guardiola’s comments on Seluk came after he had revealed that he would play no part in the EFL Cup tie against Swansea on Wednesday night. Asked why, he made no secret of his fury.

Guardiola said: "It was so difficult for me to leave him out of the Champions League. So difficult. I know him and I know he's a good guy.” It had also been difficult to omit 19-year-old Aleix Garcia, he said.

"But the day after his agent spoke and in that moment Yaya is out unless Mr Dimitri Seluk comes back to the press or to his friends in the media - because he hasn't the courage to call me, he goes to the media - and apologise to Manchester City first of all, then his teammates, and afterwards the trainer,” Guardiola added.

Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 David De Gea - 7 out of ten Not loads to do and could do very little about either goal. He did make two outstanding saves from Fernandinho and Otamendi. Reuters

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 5 out of ten Has had a fantastic season so far but was pegged back and not allowed to attack as he would like as City targeted the full back areas. Getty

3/22 Eric Bailly - 6 out of ten Should never be losing a header to Iheanacho like the one which led to opening goal but made a number of crucial tackles to stop City extending their lead as United’s defence came under immense pressure. Getty

4/22 Daley Blind - 4 out of ten Blind was a fault for both of the goals, first failing to get in front of De Bruyne for the opener before casually playing Iheanacho onside for the second. PA

5/22 Luke Shaw - 5 out of ten Like Valencia, Shaw found himself exposed by the City attack with what proved to be the winner coming from the left. Getty

6/22 Paul Pogba - 6 out of ten The end-to-end nature of the game seemed to pass Pogba by and although he made some good runs and had a decent first-half effort, he often found himself out of position. He also failed to track De Bruyne’s run for the first goal. Getty

7/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 out of ten Fellaini did well throughout the game, breaking up play and using his physicality well. He made some important challenges at vital times but he did pick up his customary yellow card after his elbow went wandering again. Getty

8/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 3 out of ten He picked up an injury on international duty and it was a surprise he started as he did not look fit. His touch looked clumsy, his final ball was poor and his refusal to close down Kolarov ultimately led to the opening goal. Rightly hooked off at half time. Getty

9/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of ten Rooney lost possession a number of times but his deliveries from dead-ball situations caused a lot of problems for a nervous Bravo. Reuters

10/22 Jesse Lingard - 4 out of ten Didn’t really add anything and strange to see him start ahead of fellow speedsters Martial and Rashford. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 7 out of ten Took his goal brilliantly, no matter how fortuitous it was. His strength was a constant threat but he strayed offside to deny Rashford an equaliser. Getty

12/22 Claudio Bravo - 2 out of ten Nearly lost the game for City single-handedly. Ironically, he was terrible with the ball at his feet and could have seen red for a dangerous lunge on Rooney. Gifted United their goal and almost gave them a second minutes later. Getty

13/22 Bacary Sagna - 6 out of ten A solid display after spending three games out with a hamstring injury but had his hands full after Rashford’s introduction. Getty

14/22 John Stones - 6 out of ten Made a brilliant tackle to deny Rooney late on but his communication with the debuting Bravo was poor and the pair tangled to gift United their goal. Getty

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 6 out of ten Untroubled in the first half but stood strong under intense scrutiny as United hunted for an equaliser. Reuters

16/22 Aleksandar Kolarov - 7 out of ten Snuffed out any danger from the left-hand side and his long ball set up De Bruyne’s equaliser. Getty

17/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 9 out of ten A goal, an assist and hit the post – De Bruyne was magnificent as he conducted the City attack. Getty

18/22 Fernandinho - 7 out of ten Fernandinho won the midfield battle, working tirelessly as usual. Getty

19/22 David Silva - 8 out of ten He and De Bruyne worked in tandem to terrorise the United defence for the opening 43 minutes and then played well on the break from then on. Getty

20/22 Raheem Sterling - 5 out of ten Started the season in blistering fashion but barely featured for City despite their first half dominance. Reuters

21/22 Kelechi Iheanacho - 8 out of ten In the right place at the right time for his goal but beat Bailly in the air brilliantly to set up De Bruyne for the opener. Getty

22/22 Nolito - 6 out of ten Was always a handful for Valencia as he drifted inside from the left to create space for Kolarov and De Bruyne. Getty

"When that happens Yaya will be part of the group and he will have the chance to play. As a coach, I cannot accept that when his player doesn't play he goes to the media and speaks.

"It depends. I know how much Dimitri Seluk loves Yay Toure. If he loves him, show me by apologising to Manchester City for what he did in the papers."

Guardiola accused Seluk of thinking he is more important than he is and said the situation would not have occurred in his day as a player at Barcelona under Johan Cruyff.

Exasperated Pep Guardiola mutters 'what the f***' after quadruple question

"I cannot imagine in my day when a player's agent would go to the media and speak against Johan Cruyff," he added. “Maybe it's the new era but I'm old generation, and an old generation agent has to concentrate on making his players his job and leave the coach to do his job. Today agents believe they are more than they are. If you have a problem, we can talk. But until he speaks, Yaya isn't going to play."

Toure’s importance to City has allowed Russian Seluk to continually attack City, embarrassing both the club and the player. He bizarrely criticised City for not giving Toure a birthday cake two years ago. But Guardiola has excluded Toure from his side and found there is no detrimental effect. The balance of power has shifted.