Everton target Sandro Ramirez has claimed he's in no rush to sign for a big club, as the Toffees sweat on his signature.

The Malaga forward, who is currently delaying any decisions on his future until he has finished international duty with Spain's Under-21s, impressed after arriving on the Costa del Sol last year and was the top scorer of any team in the bottom half with 14 goals.

Atletico Madrid were understood to have won the race to sign him, with the club confident their transfer ban would be overturned, but Thursday's announcement that their appeal had failed threw Sandro's future back in the air with Everton best-positioned to reap the rewards.

"It's true that I have a low clause, but right now I am still a Malaga player and I want to focus on the national team," he told AS from Spain's training camp at Las Rozas.

"I am in no rush to sign for a big club... I try to avoid all they're saying about me."

When asked about Atletico's interest, and talk that they still wish to sign him even though he wouldn't be able to play until January, Sandro was once again evasive. But he did point to a need for minutes, and commented that this was what had made his time at Malaga such a success.

"I don't think about that either. The only thing in my head right now is the national team.

"I had it clear, I knew that the only way to keep growing, improving and making myself into a football was by playing football. The only option was to go to a club where I could fight for gametime and I'm very happy with how things have worked out in Malaga. It's what I'd wanted."