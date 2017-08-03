Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he could be ‘happier’ with the club’s activity in the transfer market this summer, despite hailing the business conducted thus far as 'fantastic'.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 win over Sampdoria in Dublin, the final friendly of United’s pre-season, Mourinho praised the signings made by the club in the last few months, with a trio of first-team players arriving at Old Trafford.

Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and, most recently, Nemanja Matic have come through the door for a combined sum of £146m, but Mourinho hoped for four high-profile names at the start of the summer and his desire for another attacking player before the window shuts is no secret.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

United have so far been frustrated in their efforts to prise winger Ivan Perisic away from Internazionale, whose head coach Luciano Spalletti ruled out selling the Croatian last weekend.

Touching on the failure to sign Perisic after the friendly in Dublin, Mourinho said: “The squad is good and, as I told a few months ago, I was hoping for four players to improve the squad.

“The club did a fantastic job, absolutely fantastic, by getting three of them, which is difficult in the crazy market where we are now.

“To get three out of four, I thank the club for that. I would be happier if they gave me four of four but they did a great effort for me.”