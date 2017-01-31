Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker, has admitted that he needs to leave the Bundesliga club this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's men are experiencing a down season and may not qualify for the Champions League if they can't turn around their inconsistent performances.

But even if they do, Aubameyang may already be moving on if declarations to French radio station RMC are anything to go by.

"If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer," he said.

"But we must see the proposals and if I'm going to play. Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise."

The Gabon striker has stated previously that, due to his Spanish grandparents, he'd like to move to the Bernabeu to play for 11-time European Cup winners Real Madrid.

Crucially, Los Blancos will be able to sign players after a Fifa transfer ban when the window opens again on July 1.