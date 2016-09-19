Mo Farah's medical details leaked in latest Fancy Bears release

Mo Farah is among the latest group of athletes to have had details of their therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) leaked by the Fancy Bears hackers group.

The Rio 2016 double gold medallist is one of eight British athletes to be included in the latest release, with the details of fellow Olympic champions Justin Rose, Helen Glover and Callum Skinner also exposed.

Rafael Nadal, the 14-time Grand Slam singles champion, is among the other athletes listed.

TUEs allow athletes to take an otherwise banned substance in order to treat a medical condition, provided that there is no other effective treatment.

The leak shows that Farah has received two TUEs – one for triamcinolone in 2008, and another for intravenous saline solution, morphine sulphate and vicodin in 2014.

Last year, amid scrutiny over the methods of his coach Alberto Salazar, Farah admitted to using the latter TUE, which he claimed was given to him after he collapsed following a training run at altitude.

The Somalia-born British runner fainted in the bathroom of a Utah apartment two years ago and was subsequently airlifted to hospital in Salt Lake City, where he was placed on a morphine drip.

Salazar, Farah's coach, is currently being investigated by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (AP)

Triamcinolone, the substance which is the subject of Farah's 2008 TUE, is used for the treatment of several medical conditions, including eczema, arthritis, colitis and various allergies.

Prior to the latest release, Farah claimed not to be worried by what may emerge from future Fancy Bears leaks.

“While he believes this sort of information shouldn’t be published without an individual’s permission, he isn’t concerned about anything they might release about him,” a spokesperson for the athlete said on Friday.

The TUE records were obtained by the group of hackers following a phishing attack on the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Wada believes the group to be Russian and the leaks to be in response to the suspension of the country’s track-and-field team from this summer’s Games, which followed the uncovering of a state-sponsored doping programme in the country.

Nadal is shown to have used two TUEs. The Spanish tennis star received one for betamethasone, a steroid used to treat a number of conditions, in 2009 and another for tetracosactide, used in relation to kidney problems, in 2012.

Rose has one TUE, administered in May of this year, for prednisolone, a substance used to treat several different conditions.

Glover, who won gold in the women's coxless pair in Rio, received a TUE in 2009 for salbutamol, a common asthma treatement. Skinner has had two TUEs for salbutamol and prednisolone.