Mo Farah makes history as he wins men's 10,000m gold at World Athletics Championships

Mo Farah made history here at the 2017 London edition of the World Athletics Championships as he became the first athlete in history to win 10 consecutive global track distance titles.

Returning to the venue where he was first propelled towards global stardom at the 2012 Games, the four-time Olympic champion successfully defended his men’s world 10,000m title with a time of 26 minutes 49.51 seconds to consolidate his status as Britain’s greatest track distance runner.

Friday’s gold marks the Briton’s sixth title at the World Championships and a third in the 10,000m after victories in Moscow in 2013 and Beijing two years ago.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won silver with a time of 26 mins 49.94 secs while Kenya’s Paul Tanui took bronze after clocking in at 26 mins 50.60 secs.

The 34-year-old, who will retire from the track later this month, now turns his attention to Saturday’s 5,000m final as he bids to claim one last final gold medal to cap off what has been a remarkable career.

Friday’s race marked five years to the day that Farah clinched his first Olympic 10,000m gold on ‘Super Saturday’ at the 2012 Games and the London Stadium naturally welcomed the return of Britain’s golden boy.

The sense of excitement and expectation was palpable as Farah got his race under way, gesturing to the crowd in the early stages in a bid to ramp up the volume.

The thousands of fans duly obliged, filling the venue with a deafening roar, and as the midway mark approached the Briton had comfortably nestled himself among the centre of the leading pack.

Farah on the podium at the London Stadium (Getty)

It was against such a backdrop that Farah spurred himself onwards, slowly but surely creeping his way forward in preparation of the final assault.

As the final 800m approached, the 34-year-old edged to the front and despite being almost tripped on his last lap, held on to his lead to cross the line in 26 min and 49 secs – his best time since 2011.

“It was amazing,” Farah said after the race. ”I had to get my head around it and I got a bit emotional at the start. I had to get in the zone.

“It wasn’t an easy race. I work on everything and it’s been a long journey.

“What a way to end my career in London. It’s special.”

Special indeed – and with Saturday’s race to come, Farah looks set to do it all over again.