Usain Bolt: Jamaican's 'worst blocks' complaint rejected by IAAF at World Athletics Championships

The eight-time Olympic champion hit out at the blocks following his heat on Friday night in London

Usain Bolt described his first-round 100m heat as 'very bad' Getty

World Championships organisers have dismissed criticism from Usain Bolt about his starting blocks for the 100 metres.

Bolt was aiming to bank a 12th World Championship gold medal in the 100 metres in the London Stadium on Saturday night and won his heat after a poor start which he blamed on the blocks.

"That was very bad," he said after winning in 10.07 seconds.

"I stumbled a little bit coming out of my blocks. I'm not really a fan of these blocks. These are the worst blocks I have ever experienced. I have to get the start together as I can't keep doing this."

But the International Association of Athletics Federations insisted there was nothing wrong with the equipment being used at the London Stadium.

A statement from the IAAF read: "The starting blocks here in London are exactly the same model as were used at the last World Championships in Beijing.

Usain Bolt's best moments

Usain Bolt's best moments

  • 1/10 200m final (19.78 second, Rio 2016 Olympics)

    Bolt celebrates crossing the line for his eighth Olympic gold

    Getty

  • 2/10 100m final (9.81 seconds, 2016 Rio Olympics)

    Getty

  • 3/10 4x100m final (36.64 seconds, 2012 London Olympics)

    Getty

  • 4/10 200m final (19.32 seconds, 2012 London Olympics)

    Getty

  • 5/10 100m final (9.63 seconds, 2012 London Olympics)

    Getty

  • 6/10 200m final (19.19 seconds, 2009 Berlin World Championships)

    Getty

  • 7/10 100m final (9.58 seconds 2009 Berlin World Championships)

    Getty

  • 8/10 4x100m final (37.10 seconds, 2008 Beijing Olympics)

    Getty

  • 9/10 200m final (19.30 seconds, 2008 Beijing Olympics)

    Getty

  • 10/10 100m final (9.69 seconds, 2008 Beijing Olympics)

    Getty

"The starting equipment including the blocks are checked after each session."

Bolt was due to run in the third semi-final on Saturday night ahead of the final later in the evening, in his final global individual race before retirement.

PA

