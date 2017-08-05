World Championships organisers have dismissed criticism from Usain Bolt about his starting blocks for the 100 metres.
The eight-time Olympic champion hit out at the blocks following his heat on Friday night in London.
Bolt was aiming to bank a 12th World Championship gold medal in the 100 metres in the London Stadium on Saturday night and won his heat after a poor start which he blamed on the blocks.
"That was very bad," he said after winning in 10.07 seconds.
"I stumbled a little bit coming out of my blocks. I'm not really a fan of these blocks. These are the worst blocks I have ever experienced. I have to get the start together as I can't keep doing this."
But the International Association of Athletics Federations insisted there was nothing wrong with the equipment being used at the London Stadium.
A statement from the IAAF read: "The starting blocks here in London are exactly the same model as were used at the last World Championships in Beijing.
"The starting equipment including the blocks are checked after each session."
Bolt was due to run in the third semi-final on Saturday night ahead of the final later in the evening, in his final global individual race before retirement.
