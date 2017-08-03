Eilidh Doyle warns British team not to become overwhelmed at World Championships

British Athletics captain Eilidh Doyle has urged her team-mates not to freeze at the World Championships.

The 30-year-old wants the squad to savour the occasion of a home championships in London, which starts on Friday.

British Athletics has a medal target of between six to eight, with Sir Mo Farah, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Laura Muir and Andrew Pozzi the best hopes.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Doyle reached the semi-finals of the 400 metre hurdles, running 56.02 seconds, but did not enjoy the Games.

She admitted she felt overwhelmed and used her captain's speech during the training camp in Paris last week to underline the need for the squad to control their emotions.

"I drew on my experience from London 2012 which wasn't a brilliant one. It was quite overwhelming and I didn't perform very well," said Doyle.

"I then compared that to the best experience I've had at the Commonwealth Games (in 2014 when she won 400m hurdles silver) and being able to do a lap of honour in front of a home crowd.

"It showed the importance of using the home crowd and not letting it overwhelm you. It was very honest.

Doyle won 4x100m bronze at Rio last year ( Getty )

"I'm very lucky I've got to go to a home Olympics, a home Commonwealth Games and now a home World Championships. We're thriving on the fact we're back at the Olympic Stadium. I've got a second chance to compete and it's going to be such an amazing atmosphere."

Dina Asher-Smith has recovered from a broken foot she suffered in February to make the squad and will race in the 100m and 4x100m relay, after conceding she doubted she would make it.

"There were times earlier in the year when it was in doubt, how quickly I was running, what shape I was going to be in or whether I was still going to be in pain," said the 21-year-old, who won 4x100m Olympic bronze in Rio last year.

"I'm really happy I've recovered and really excited to get out there.

"The past five years have been a bit of a whirlwind, I've gone from someone who was scraping into junior teams to making world finals and now being at a home championships."

PA