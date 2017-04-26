  1. Sport
Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko: Quotes and trash talk from the big fight build-up

The affronts, albeit more tacit in nature and delivery, have been filtering out of both camps

Joshua vs Klitschko: Best trash talk

  • 1/6 Anthony Joshua

    “I’m going for the knockout, that’s what I do. I haven’t experienced losing as a professional yet so I don’t know that feeling. I’m going for a knockout.

    “I always say you either crumble or rise to the occasion. I’m conditioning my mind talking about it, visualising to make it into reality."

    Getty

  • 2/6 Wladimir Klitschko

    “AJ has a lot of energy, he's young, he wants to show it. He has these big muscles that give him confidence. He wants to demolish people right in front of him. Those muscles give him a lot of confidence.

    “But did you hear about boxing? It's the sweet science. Boxing is the sweet science, the ice is thin. The most vicious boxers were conquered. There was one boxer, Kimbo Slice, he was unstoppable, he was knocking everybody out. Then one guy came out and took him down. Kimbo was really strong.”

    Getty

  • 3/6 Anthony Joshua

    On his inexperience at world level: “Look at it this way, who were Tyson Fury and Lennox fighting in their 19th fight? People say I had an easy route to the championship, but I didn’t have to take on Charles Martin.

    “I should have said, 'No, I’m going to defend the British title outright, I should stay where I am.'”

    Getty

  • 4/6 Wladimir Klitschko

    “It was not my best jab. During the sparring session, the preparation, how I do it - you have something you need to practice, so you do it. And you are adjusting it to every guy so, in 12 rounds of sparring, I'll have four guys sometimes, or five or even six guys.”

    “We've exchanged lots of shots, so he knows what to expect and I do too.”

    GettyGetty

  • 5/6 Anthony Joshua

    “He has to pass on the baton. I do hear it a lot, he's too old, he's faded.

    “But then I try and flip it. Even if he is too old, which I think he is, he's in a good place mentally and that's a dangerous fighter.

    “Timing is everything and maybe Father Time has caught up with the former champ.”

    Getty

  • 6/6 Wladimir Klitschko

    “AJ wants to become a billionaire. Well, he needs to impress, and he needs to show what he is capable of doing and I think that all of that in combination is tremendous pressure, unbelievable pressure.

    “He can only judge on what he knows. He is 27 years old and he has 18 professional fights, so his judgment is only based on his experience.

    “All the pressure is on the other side – not on me. I don’t need to defend my titles, I don’t need to break the losing record I had.”

    Getty

Compare and contrast the build-up to Tony Bellew’s fight with David Haye and Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight bout with Wladimir Klitschko, and you may be forgiven for thinking you’re watching a different sport. 

We’ve seen respect rather than ringside dust-ups, admiration over arguments, and candour instead of threats to ‘cave in’ skulls. Perhaps the only needless aspect was the contrived in-ring fight announcement moments after Joshua’s demolition job on Eric Molina in December. 

However, as the biggest fight in British boxing history approaches, the affronts, albeit more tacit in nature and delivery, have been filtering out of both camps. This is despite Klitschko claiming that the pair are sending out a “great message” about boxing. 


We’ve charted the verbal jousting between the IBF titleholder Joshua and the erstwhile champion and ‘obsessed’ Klitschko to gauge their mood before the bout. 

And with the training camps over and only the final press conference and face-to-face still to come this week, there is still time for some verbal, if not physical, sparring.

Take a look at the gallery above to see what the champion and challenger have been saying about each other in the long fight build-up.

