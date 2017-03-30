The torch will be passed from Wladimir Klitschko to Anthony Joshua on April 29, says Eric Molina

Anthony Joshua is not only the present of heavyweight boxing, but also the future and will continue his dominance with victory over Wladimir Klitschko, insists Eric Molina.

Joshua convincingly defended his IBF title against Molina with a knockout win in December, before announcing April 29th’s megafight with Klitschko in the ring immediately afterwards.

The Ukrainian dominated the heavyweight division with a 10-year unbeaten streak until Tyson Fury took his belts while Joshua has won all over his 18 fights in a career still in its infancy.

Anthony Joshua wins the IBF world heavyweight title







1/7 Anthony Joshua vs Charles Martin Joshua enters the ring wearing all-white for his first world title shot. Getty

2/7 Anthony Joshua vs Charles Martin Joshua imposed early on Charles and rocked him towards the end of the first round. 2016 Getty Images

3/7 Anthony Joshua vs Charles Martin Joshua landed a big right hand to floor Martin early in the second. Getty

4/7 Anthony Joshua vs Charles Martin Martin falls to the ground but manages to regain his feet after an eight count.

5/7 Anthony Joshua vs Charles Martin Martin is counted out to give Joshua his first heavyweight world title. 2016 Getty Images

6/7 Anthony Joshua vs Charles Martin Joshua celebrates winning the IBF heavyweight world title. 2016 Getty Images

7/7 Anthony Joshua vs Charles Martin Joshua celebrates winning the IBF heavyweight world title. Getty

However Molina believes despite his relative inexperience in comparison with 41-year-old Klitschko, Joshua may have already surpassed his opponent’s abilities.

"He's a great champion and I personally do not see too many heavyweights beating him, he's very strong," Molina told Sky Sports.

"One thing that Joshua has shown is, he's getting bigger, better, faster, stronger, every fight.

"I don't want to disrespect Klitschko, but the torch is going to be passed that night. If it hasn't been already, I think it's going to officially get passed.

"If he goes through Klitschko, which I believe that he can, there is only one fight left for him after that and that is the fight that everybody knows - the [WBC champion Deontay] Wilder-Joshua fight.

"After that fight, I don't really see much else out there for him, maybe Tyson Fury, but yes definitely he is the present and the future."