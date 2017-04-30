Anthony Joshua sensationally beat Wladimir Klitschko before turning his attention to Tyson Fury and a potential blockbuster fight with his fellow Brit.

Joshua secured the biggest win of his young career with a stunning 11th round stoppage of the Ukrainian in front of a 90,000 crowd at Wembley Stadium to establish himself once and for all as the world’s leading heavyweight.

The defeat was Klitschko's second in succession, having been beaten on points by Fury in November 2015, and an all-British fight between Joshua and undefeated former world champion Fury could now be on the cards.

Anthony Joshua's career in pictures







20 show all Anthony Joshua's career in pictures





































1/20 Anthony Joshua's career in pictures After 19 professional fights, Anthony Joshua boasts an unblemished career record Getty

2/20 Emanuele Leo, TKO (R1) 2:47 In his first fight since turning professional, 23-year-old Joshua floored Emanuele Leo in a vicious two minutes and 47 second rout. Getty

3/20 Paul Butlin, TKO (2) 0:50 Joshua’s needed only two rounds to see off Paul Butlin in his second professional fight when the referee called an end to the tie 50 seconds into the second round. Getty

4/20 Hrvoje Kisicek, TKO (2) 1:38 It was yet another second-round stoppage victory for Joshua, knocking out veteran Hrvoje Kisicek after a fiery flurry of punches on the ropes. Getty

5/20 Dorian Darch, TKO (2) 0:51 Joshua demolished fellow Brit, Dorian Darch, landing multiple crisp blows in the opening minutes and leaving him the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight. Getty

6/20 Hector Avila, (KO) 1 2:14 Joshua needed a mere 134 seconds to see off the challenge of Hector Avila in Glasgow and clock up his fifth win without defeat. Getty

7/20 Matt Legg, KO (1) 1:23 Matt Legg was the next victim of Joshua’s phenomenal run. A venomous uppercut to the chin floored Legg in only 83 seconds. Getty

8/20 Matt Skelton, TKO (2) 2:33 Needing less than six minutes, Joshua delivered his trademark blow to 47-year-old veteran Matt Skelton taking his tally to seven on the trot. Getty

9/20 Konstantin Airich, TKO (3) 1:16 Konstantin Airich became the next victim of Joshua’s brutal run of fights. A third round TKO ended any chance of Airich spoiling the party. Getty

10/20 Denis Bakhtov, TKO (2) 1:00 Joshua claimed the WBC International heavyweight title by destroying Denis Bakhtov in within two rounds showing he is one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. Getty

11/20 Michael Sprott, TKO (1) 1:26 Joshua needed less than 90 seconds to blast out veteran Michael Sprott and record his 10th successive knockout. Getty

12/20 Jason Gavern, KO (3) 1:21 On this return to boxing, Joshua demolished American Jason Gavern in three rounds, flooring him four times in the process. Getty

13/20 Raphael Zumbano Love, TKO (2) 1:21 Another second round knockout brought Joshua’s up to 12-0 as he flattened Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love. Getty

14/20 Kevin Johnson, TKO (2) 1:22 American 36-fight veteran Kevin Johnson proved to be no match for Joshua who needed only 2 rounds to walk away with another knock out Getty

15/20 Gary Cornish, TKO (1) 1:37 Joshua stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title to the delight of The O2. Getty

16/20 Dillian Whyte, KO (7) 1:27 Joshua battled to beat Dillian Whyte but eventually prevailed with a seventh round knockout, becoming the British heavyweight champion. Getty

17/20 Charles Martin, KO (2) 1:32 Charles Martin hit the canvas twice as Joshua cruises through to claim the IBF world heavyweight title. Getty

18/20 Dominic Breazeale, TKO (7) 1:01 Joshua defended his IBF world title in a seventh round stoppage win over Dominic Breazeale to continue his unstoppable run to the top. Getty

19/20 Éric Molina, TKO (3) 2:02 And then it was 18! Joshua confirmed his tie with Wladimir Klitschko after thumping Éric Molina in three rounds, completing the defence of his IBF heavyweight title. AFP/Getty

20/20 Wladimir Klitschko, TKO (11) Faced by one the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time Joshua produced an all-time performance, climbing off the mat after being knocked down in the sixth to power back and stop Klitschko with a violent barrage in the 11th round to earn the finest win of his young career Getty

"(Tyson) Fury where you at, baby?" Joshua said while still in the ring. "I love fighting. Tyson Fury, I know he's been talking, I want to give 90,000 a chance (to see us), I just want to fight."

Fury has been inactive since his defeat of Klitschko having most recently struggled with depression, Fury responded to Joshua’s challenge on Twitter: "Challenge accepted. We will give the world the biggest fight in a 500 years. I will play with you. You are a boxer's dream."

Fury last year surrendered the world heavyweight titles he won by beating Klitschko in an effort to focus on his mental health problems.

The 28-year-old has won all 25 of his professional fights so far, 18 by knockout.

Joshua, who now boasts a perfect 19-0 record, says he will cherish the win over Klitschko but insists it still doesn’t top winning gold at the 2012 Olympics in London.

"The memories, the experiences last forever, and when it's all said and done these things (the belts) slowly disappear," Joshua added. "The experience I've gained is more important than the belts.

"Sugar Ray Leonard: all the skill, ability he had, said there are times when you have to show character and go to the trenches. Without that you'll never go on and do great things in the sport.

"I never want to be in those type of fights, but if I have to be I don't want to crumble."

Joshua climbed off the canvas to beat Klitschko ( Getty )

Asked if it topped winning Olympic gold, he said: "No. It is what it is: there's one winner and one loser.

"I'm a champion outside the ring, first and foremost. The fighting is fun. I don't box just for the belt, for the money, and I just enjoy it, the discipline.

"How am I feeling at the minute? Like I did before I won this fight. I'm happy, if anything, that it was a great fight, because there was a lot of hype, a lot of attention around the fight, and I'm glad it lived up to expectations; that's it.

"I'm going to pop round to my family's house. I want to catch up with family and go back to normal living.

"(I learnt) that I can knock out anyone. If I can keep on improving on the things I do well, I can definitely knock out any opponent.

"To get knocked down, hurt someone, get hurt, take someone out in the championship rounds where I've never been before, it's testament to what training's about."