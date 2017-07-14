Floyd Mayweather has been criticised for directing a homophobic slur at Conor McGregor, during their fourth and final press conference ahead of their boxing match on August 26.
The pair’s media tour came to an end at the Wembley Arena on Friday night, after previous events in Los Angeles, Toronto and New York.
Both men took it in turns to address the crowd during the Wembley press conference, with Mayweather launching into a tirade during which he called McGregor a “f*ggot”.
“You are a punk, a f*ggot and a ho,” Mayweather told McGregor.
Less than 24 hours previously, Mayweather had insisted he had respect for “all people”, after McGregor was accused of using racially insensitive language during Thursday night’s New York press conference.
“I don’t care if it’s white women, black women, white men, black men, Asian, Latina or Latino, you don’t disrespect people,” he said.
“To get respect, you must give respect.”
At the London press conference, the undefeated American Mayweather and the UFC lightweight champ McGregor traded many of the same crude jibes used at previous events in Los Angeles, Toronto and New York.
Both sides added to the pile of homophobic, racial and misogynistic slurs aired all week with another round of profanities, before the two finally squared off before taking a handful of questions from media members that eased the tension somewhat.
Both fighters now return to their respective training camps to prepare for the fight itself, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26.
- More about:
- UFC
- Floyd Mayweather
- Conor McGregor
- Mayweather vs McGregor