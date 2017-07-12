Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor came face to face for the very first time on Tuesday evening, in a predictably volatile pre-fight press conference.

The conference, which was as equally menacing as it was surreal, saw both men introduced to the stage before they each addressed thousands of fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The pair then faced off, with Dana White and Floyd Snr both on hand to prevent things from overheating when both Mayweather and McGregor began animatedly shouting in each other’s faces.

Both men were then quickly dragged away ahead of Wednesday's encounter.

The press conference was the first in a whistle stop press tour, with similar events being planned on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with the last conference due to be held in London.

The fight is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on August 26, at the T-Mobile Arena.

But what five things did we learn from this dramatic first press conference?

Mayweather vs McGregor: From trash-talk to super-fight







18 show all Mayweather vs McGregor: From trash-talk to super-fight

































1/18 From trash-talk to super-fight Just how did an appearance on late-night show Conan and a rumbling Twitter feud turn into the biggest fight the sport of boxing has ever known.



Here, we tell the story of how the trash-talk turned into a super-fight. Getty Images

2/18 McGregor appears on Conan “If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather, I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180m?” McGregor replied to a playful question from late-night host Conan O’Brien, in July 2015, on whether he would ever be tempted into switching sports.



“I would certainly box him if the opportunity arose,” he smiled.



“Most certainly.”

3/18 Mayweather's observation Mayweather then rekindled the speculation, that December. In an interview with FightHype on the worldwide adulation McGregor had received for knocking out Aldo in just 13 seconds, the American complained that he would never receive such acclaim from the public because of the colour of his skin.



“They say he talk a lot of trash and people praise him for it, but when I did it, they say I’m cocky and arrogant,” Mayweather observed.



“So biased! Like I said before, all I'm saying is this, I ain't racist at all, but I'm telling you racism still exists.” Getty Images

4/18 "I am an Irishman" This time, it didn’t take the other man the best part of half a year to respond. “Don’t ever bring my race into my success again,” McGregor commented in a long Instagram post, the very next day.



“I am an Irishman. My people have been oppressed our entire existence. And still very much are. I understand the feeling of prejudice. It is a feeling that is deep in my blood … If you want we can organise a fight no problem. I will give you a fair 80/20 split purse in my favour seen as your last fight bombed at every area of revenue.”



A feud was born.

5/18 McGregor 'retires' As interest in a fight with Mayweather began to increase, McGregor threatened to retire not just from MMA, but from sport altogether.



UFC president Dana White announced that the promotion has pulled McGregor from the main event at UFC 200, because of his refusal to participate in mandatory media duties. McGregor's response?



"I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

6/18 Scoop Things came to a boil in May 2016. British tabloid The Sun reported that the two men were “on the verge” of agreeing to a deal, with an unnamed source telling the paper that “Floyd is obsessed with making Conor eat his words”.



The story attracted so much attention that Dana White, the president of the UFC, felt compelled to finally address the situation. He laughed off suggestions the super-fight would ever take place, instead pointing out that McGregor was contracted to the UFC, and would thus be in breach of contract should he attempt to organise a fight himself away from the confines of the Octagon. AFP/Getty Images

7/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters White's comments appeared to spur both men into action. First McGregor tweeted a mocked up fight poster with the caption 'MMA vs Boxing'... Getty Images

8/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters ... before Mayweather responded with an effort of his own (it wasn't quite as good).



Mayweather insisted began to insist a fight was “possible”. Then he told a journalist that he was a retired man and would only countenance returning to professional sport in order to fight McGregor. And then he pressed the nuclear button, offering the Irishman just $50m to fight him in what people were already describing as a billion-dollar bout. Getty Images

9/18 Leonard Ellerbe puts his foot down Hold the hype. Just as things were beginning to heat up, Mayweather’s promotions head, Leonard Ellerbe, poured cold water on the prospective fight, insisting it was “a calculated effort by McGregor to gain more fans”. Getty Images

10/18 Mac gets personal In an attempt to get discussions back on track, McGregor got personal.



"Call me CJ Watson!" he tweet, with a cartoon of him standing triumphantly above a knocked out Mayweather.



The caption was explosive: Mayweather was sent to prison in 2010 for the assault of his then-girlfriend. He was reportedly angry about text messages she had received from NBA star CJ Watson. Getty Images

11/18 White rebuffed At this point in the saga the president of the UFC, Dana White, reenters the fray.



Having previously insisted that the fight was a non-starter, he suddenly proposed a deal: $25m for each fighter, with the complicated PPV splits to be patiently worked out at a later date.



"He's a f***ing comedian," Mayweather replied. Getty Images

12/18 In February 2017... ... McGregor arrived in Las Vegas, to much excitement.



Mayweather tweeted the following. Getty Images

13/18 Conor's response McGregor's response to Mayweather's short statement was brutal and to the point.



"I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival," he observed.

14/18 Conan's back! Without Conan O'Brien the biggest fight in the history of boxing would still be a daydream.



In March he invited Dana White onto his show, who said the following.



“I do think it’s gonna happen. I think it’s going to be a tough deal because obviously [there are] a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.



"On the flip side, there’s so much money involved. I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

15/18 Conor and Conlan McGrgor was in New York to support Belfast boxer Michael Conlan in his professional debut against Tim Ibarra in March.



But the spotlight quickly sought him out. He reminded everyone that an announcement was imminent by shouting furiously into the face of ESPN boxing reporter Dan Rafael: "I AM BOXING!" Getty Images

16/18 Fine downgraded On March 22, an outstanding fine McGregor had with the Nevada Athletic Commission was downgraded, paving the way for the Irishman to obtain his necessary boxing license. Getty Images

17/18 McGregor confirms On Wednesday 14 June, the fight was finally confirmed by both men.



“THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor posted on Twitter, along with a mocking picture of himself side-by-side with Floyd Mayweather Snr.

18/18 Mayweather confirms “It’s official!" replied Mayweather on Instagram, along with a short promotional video confirming the involvement of Showtime. Getty Images

McGregor has the public on his side

Hardly surprising — but this first press conference made it absolutely clear that Conor McGregor has the public on his side.

The public are on McGregor's side ( Getty )

A large number of the fans assembled for the LA press conference arrived either decked out in UFC merch or proudly waving Irish flags, and Mayweather even had a flag lobbed at him as he made his way to the stage, surrounded by heavies.

Showtime chief Stephen Espinoza was roundly booed as soon as he began wittering on about Mayweather’s legacy, while UFC president Dana White was cheered loudly when he introduced McGregor.

And then there was the reaction to the two men themselves. Mayweather was repeatedly drowned out with jeers, while McGregor only had to raise his hand to the air to be greeted with the sound of thousands singing his name.

Mayweather attempted to sabotage his rival

The most revealing line of this press conference? It wasn’t anything said by either one of the suits — Espinoza or Richard Sturm — and it certainly wasn’t anything said by White, who treated the LA crowd to all of about 12 words.

Nope. Predictably, it was something said by McGregor.

Mayweather v McGregor : Tale of the tape

“They tried to catch me by surprise, I didn't even know I was meant to be giving a speech,” he admitted after being presented a mic and told to address thousands of screaming fans. “F*** it. I’m enjoying myself up here.”

Factor in the way in which McGregor was quickly lead to the stage, and the face that his walkout music kept cutting out, and you can be certain of the fact that Mayweather deliberately did his best to sabotage McGregor’s evening. And yet still the Irishman kept smiling…

Conor clearly wasn’t meant to have a mic…

After McGregor had finished with his impromptu speech, Mayweather took to the mic.

McGregor ran riot before his mic was cut ( Getty )

The undefeated boxer launched into a clearly pre-organised speech, with members of his entourage chanting his slogan back at him, rapgod style. But he hadn’t reckoned on something: nobody had taken McGregor’s microphone away from him.

Cue an avalanche of hilarious interjections. When Mayweather promised to knock McGregor out, the Irishman gleefully interrupted that he hadn’t managed that in 20 years. And when Mayweather produced a $100m cheque for the benefit of the crowd, McGregor yelled: “That's for the taxman!”

It didn’t take long for those in charge to cut the mic, much to McGregor’s annoyance.

This fight is going to be political

After the fight, the massive PR operations around both men quickly sprung into action.

Mayweather cut a relaxed figure on stage ( Getty )

Some chalked it up as a flawless victory for Mayweather. Others said that McGregor wiped the floor with his rival. Either way: it was difficult to get a straight answer on who got the better of the first press conference.

That’s unsurprising. Mayweather and McGregor are two of the most powerful men in sport and neither can afford to lose face at this early stage. The build-up to this superfight is therefore going to be very, very political.

And this is actually going to happen…

Finally, just seeing the two men stood side by side hammered home that this fight is actually going to happen.

It’s ridiculous. The greatest defensive boxer in the history of the sport — if not the greatest boxer in the history of the sport period — taking on a man who hasn’t boxed competitively since he was a teenager, with a pro record of 0-0.

But money talks, and the two men are actually going to get it on. There is absolutely no chance McGregor will beat Mayweather in the ring. And yet that small fact isn’t likely to stop anyone from watching.