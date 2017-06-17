The venue for the much anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor showdown could be in doubt.

The 20,000-capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas had been pencilled in to host the blockbuster fight between the 49-0 undefeated Mayweather and UFC champion McGregor on August 26.

But it has emerged that rap star Ice Cube has already booked the arena for his BIG3 basketball league on that same night and, according to TMZ, have no intention of rescheduling.

Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers







19 show all Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers



































1/19 Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers What are the numbers behind the eagerly-anticipated super-fight between the two men?

2/19 Zero The number of defeats Mayweather has suffered in his 19-year professional career Getty Images

3/19 1 The number of times Mayweather has touched the canvas throughout his professional career. He came back to win the fight via a unanimous decision Getty Images

4/19 2 The number of UFC championship belts McGregor (briefly) held when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

5/19 3 The number of times McGregor has been defeated: losing to Artemji Sitenkov in 2008, Joseph Duffy in 2010 and Nate Diaz in 2016 Getty Images

6/19 12 McGregor’s age when he began boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club under two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe Getty Images

7/19 13 The number of seconds it took McGregor to knock out José Aldo at UFC 194, to win the UFC Featherweight Championship Getty Images

8/19 23 The number of fights Mayweather has won by decision Getty Images

9/19 25 In 2016, Mayweather was ranked by ESPN as the greatest boxer, pound for pound, of the last 25 years Getty Images

10/19 40 Mayweather’s age. He is 12 years older than McGregor Getty Images

11/19 46% Mayweather’s average connect rate, according to CompuBox and compiled over his past nine fights. It’s one of the best in the history of the sport Getty Images

12/19 49 The number of wins Mayweather has racked up in his professional career. He requires only one more to surpass Rocky Marciono’s flawless record of 49-0. Getty Images

13/19 84-8 £150,000 Mayweather’s sterling amateur record. He won the national Golden Glove championships at three different weight classes Getty Images

14/19 $150,000 The fine dished out to McGregor for throwing a bottle at Nate Diaz in a press conference ahead of UFC 202. The fine has delayed the announcement of a boxing match against Mayweather Getty Images

15/19 1,650,000 The pay-per-view buy rate for McGregor’s eagerly anticipated rematch against Diaz at UFC 202, making the event the most successful non-boxing PPV event in the history of fightsports Getty Images

16/19 19,500,000 The number of PPV buys Mayweather has garnered in his entire career Getty Images

17/19 $34,000,000 McGregor’s career earnings, as estimated by Forbes at the start of June 2017 Getty Images

18/19 $1,300,000,000 The total revenue Mayweather has generated in his career Getty Images

19/19 14,000,000,000 The number of social media impressions Conor McGregor made in 2016 Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Indeed BIG3 continue to advertise tickets for the event on that date.

That said both the Mayweather and McGregor camps are said to confident a compromise can be reached, according to The Sun.

The fight is expected to be one of richest in history with pay-per-view revenue likely to gross tens of millions of dollars. The fight comes less than a month before Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez meet in a highly anticipated fight Sept. 16 that could rival it for pay-per-view buys.

“As with every Mayweather and McGregor fight part of the appeal is the spectacle and outsize personalities who are participating in it,” Showtime Sports' Stephen Espinoza said.

There has not yet been any information on how much tickets for the fight will cost, although as with the pay-per-view price, ticket costs will likely rival those charged for the Mayweather v Pacquaio fight.

Ticket prices would likely be similar to the 'Fight of the Century'. Tickets for the previous fight cost between $1,500 and $7,500 and were notoriously difficult to purchase, because of the amount handed out to sponsors, promoters and celebrities.

The tickets made available to the public sold old within seconds of going on sale, with tickets immediately appearing on ticket exchange websites for as much as $85,000.

The most expensive, priced at $128,705 (£85,348), were floor side seats.

Mayweather vs McGregor: From trash-talk to super-fight







18 show all Mayweather vs McGregor: From trash-talk to super-fight

































1/18 From trash-talk to super-fight Just how did an appearance on late-night show Conan and a rumbling Twitter feud turn into the biggest fight the sport of boxing has ever known.



Here, we tell the story of how the trash-talk turned into a super-fight. Getty Images

2/18 McGregor appears on Conan “If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather, I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180m?” McGregor replied to a playful question from late-night host Conan O’Brien, in July 2015, on whether he would ever be tempted into switching sports.



“I would certainly box him if the opportunity arose,” he smiled.



“Most certainly.”

3/18 Mayweather's observation Mayweather then rekindled the speculation, that December. In an interview with FightHype on the worldwide adulation McGregor had received for knocking out Aldo in just 13 seconds, the American complained that he would never receive such acclaim from the public because of the colour of his skin.



“They say he talk a lot of trash and people praise him for it, but when I did it, they say I’m cocky and arrogant,” Mayweather observed.



“So biased! Like I said before, all I'm saying is this, I ain't racist at all, but I'm telling you racism still exists.” Getty Images

4/18 "I am an Irishman" This time, it didn’t take the other man the best part of half a year to respond. “Don’t ever bring my race into my success again,” McGregor commented in a long Instagram post, the very next day.



“I am an Irishman. My people have been oppressed our entire existence. And still very much are. I understand the feeling of prejudice. It is a feeling that is deep in my blood … If you want we can organise a fight no problem. I will give you a fair 80/20 split purse in my favour seen as your last fight bombed at every area of revenue.”



A feud was born.

5/18 McGregor 'retires' As interest in a fight with Mayweather began to increase, McGregor threatened to retire not just from MMA, but from sport altogether.



UFC president Dana White announced that the promotion has pulled McGregor from the main event at UFC 200, because of his refusal to participate in mandatory media duties. McGregor's response?



"I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

6/18 Scoop Things came to a boil in May 2016. British tabloid The Sun reported that the two men were “on the verge” of agreeing to a deal, with an unnamed source telling the paper that “Floyd is obsessed with making Conor eat his words”.



The story attracted so much attention that Dana White, the president of the UFC, felt compelled to finally address the situation. He laughed off suggestions the super-fight would ever take place, instead pointing out that McGregor was contracted to the UFC, and would thus be in breach of contract should he attempt to organise a fight himself away from the confines of the Octagon. AFP/Getty Images

7/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters White's comments appeared to spur both men into action. First McGregor tweeted a mocked up fight poster with the caption 'MMA vs Boxing'... Getty Images

8/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters ... before Mayweather responded with an effort of his own (it wasn't quite as good).



Mayweather insisted began to insist a fight was “possible”. Then he told a journalist that he was a retired man and would only countenance returning to professional sport in order to fight McGregor. And then he pressed the nuclear button, offering the Irishman just $50m to fight him in what people were already describing as a billion-dollar bout. Getty Images

9/18 Leonard Ellerbe puts his foot down Hold the hype. Just as things were beginning to heat up, Mayweather’s promotions head, Leonard Ellerbe, poured cold water on the prospective fight, insisting it was “a calculated effort by McGregor to gain more fans”. Getty Images

10/18 Mac gets personal In an attempt to get discussions back on track, McGregor got personal.



"Call me CJ Watson!" he tweet, with a cartoon of him standing triumphantly above a knocked out Mayweather.



The caption was explosive: Mayweather was sent to prison in 2010 for the assault of his then-girlfriend. He was reportedly angry about text messages she had received from NBA star CJ Watson. Getty Images

11/18 White rebuffed At this point in the saga the president of the UFC, Dana White, reenters the fray.



Having previously insisted that the fight was a non-starter, he suddenly proposed a deal: $25m for each fighter, with the complicated PPV splits to be patiently worked out at a later date.



"He's a f***ing comedian," Mayweather replied. Getty Images

12/18 In February 2017... ... McGregor arrived in Las Vegas, to much excitement.



Mayweather tweeted the following. Getty Images

13/18 Conor's response McGregor's response to Mayweather's short statement was brutal and to the point.



"I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival," he observed.

14/18 Conan's back! Without Conan O'Brien the biggest fight in the history of boxing would still be a daydream.



In March he invited Dana White onto his show, who said the following.



“I do think it’s gonna happen. I think it’s going to be a tough deal because obviously [there are] a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.



"On the flip side, there’s so much money involved. I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

15/18 Conor and Conlan McGrgor was in New York to support Belfast boxer Michael Conlan in his professional debut against Tim Ibarra in March.



But the spotlight quickly sought him out. He reminded everyone that an announcement was imminent by shouting furiously into the face of ESPN boxing reporter Dan Rafael: "I AM BOXING!" Getty Images

16/18 Fine downgraded On March 22, an outstanding fine McGregor had with the Nevada Athletic Commission was downgraded, paving the way for the Irishman to obtain his necessary boxing license. Getty Images

17/18 McGregor confirms On Wednesday 14 June, the fight was finally confirmed by both men.



“THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor posted on Twitter, along with a mocking picture of himself side-by-side with Floyd Mayweather Snr.

18/18 Mayweather confirms “It’s official!" replied Mayweather on Instagram, along with a short promotional video confirming the involvement of Showtime. Getty Images

Mayweather's fight against McGregor has already been tipped to become the most lucrative fight in the history of sport, with some describing it as the world’s first billion-dollar fight.