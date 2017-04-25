Anthony Joshua takes on Wladimir Klitschko in a world title-fight on Saturday night, with the Wembley Stadium fight one of the most anticipated match-ups in recent memory.

But although the bookmakers seem utterly torn on who will emerge victorious – Joshua is the slight favourite although Klitschko is not too far behind – the statistics behind each boxer could not be more different.

41-year-old Klitschko is a veteran of the heavyweight boxing scene, with a storied professional record of 68 fights, 64 wins and just 4 losses.

Klitschko made his professional debut in 1996 (Bongarts/Getty)



Having announced himself as a future talent at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, where he defeated Paea Wolfgramm to win the Super-Heavyweight gold medal, Klitschko won his first world title in 1998, knocking out Marcus McIntyre to win the vacant WBC International heavyweight title.

In total, Klitschko has fought in a staggering 358 professional rounds and has knocked out 53 (78%) of the opponents he has faced in the ring.

In contrast, Joshua is very much still an up and comer, just 27-years-old and regarded as a future legend of the sport.

Anthony Joshua's career in pictures







20 show all Anthony Joshua's career in pictures





































1/20 Anthony Joshua's career in pictures After 18 professional fights, Anthony Joshua boasts an unblemished career record. Ahead of his fight against Wladimir Klitschko we relive his fights so far. Getty

2/20 Emanuele Leo, TKO (R1) 2:47 In his first fight since turning professional, 23-year-old Joshua floored Emanuele Leo in a vicious two minutes and 47 second rout. Getty

3/20 Paul Butlin, TKO (2) 0:50 Joshua’s needed only two rounds to see off Paul Butlin in his second professional fight when the referee called an end to the tie 50 seconds into the second round. Getty

4/20 Hrvoje Kisicek, TKO (2) 1:38 It was yet another second-round stoppage victory for Joshua, knocking out veteran Hrvoje Kisicek after a fiery flurry of punches on the ropes. Getty

5/20 Dorian Darch, TKO (2) 0:51 Joshua demolished fellow Brit, Dorian Darch landing multiple crisp blows in the opening minutes and leaving him the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight. Getty

6/20 Hector Avila, (KO) 1 2:14 Joshua needed a mere 134 seconds to see off the challenge of Hector Avila in Glasgow and clock up his fifth win without defeat. Getty

7/20 Matt Legg, KO (1) 1:23 Matt Legg was the next victim of Joshua’s phenomenal run. A venomous uppercut to the chin floored Legg in only 83 seconds. Getty

8/20 Matt Skelton, TKO (2) 2:33 Needing less than six minutes, Joshua delivered his trademark blow to 47-year-old veteran Matt Skelton taking his tally to seven on the trot. Getty

9/20 Konstantin Airich, TKO (3) 1:16 Konstantin Airich became the next victim of Joshua’s brutal run of fights. A third round TKO ended any chance of Airich spoiling the party. Getty

10/20 Denis Bakhtov, TKO (2) 1:00 Joshua claimed the WBC International heavyweight title by destroying Denis Bakhtov in within two rounds showing he is one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. Getty

11/20 Michael Sprott, TKO (1) 1:26 Joshua needed less than 90 seconds to blast out veteran Michael Sprott and record his 10th successive knockout. Getty

12/20 Jason Gavern, KO (3) 1:21 On this return to boxing, Joshua demolished American Jason Gavern in three rounds, flooring him four times in the process. Getty

13/20 Raphael Zumbano Love, TKO (2) 1:21 Another second round knockout brought Joshua’s up to 12-0 as he flattened Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love. Getty

14/20 Kevin Johnson, TKO (2) 1:22 American 36-fight veteran Kevin Johnson proved to be no match for Joshua who needed only 2 rounds to walk away with another knock out Getty

15/20 Gary Cornish, TKO (1) 1:37 Joshua stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title to the delight of The O2. Getty

16/20 Dillian Whyte, KO (7) 1:27 Joshua battled to beat Dillian Whyte but eventually prevailed with a seventh round knockout, becoming the British heavyweight champion. Getty

17/20 Charles Martin, KO (2) 1:32 Charles Martin hit the canvas twice as Joshua cruises through to claim the IBF world heavyweight title. Getty

18/20 Dominic Breazeale, TKO (7) 1:01 Joshua defended his IBF world title in a seventh round stoppage win over Dominic Breazeale to continue his unstoppable run to the top. Getty

19/20 Éric Molina, TKO (3) 2:02 And then it was 18! Joshua confirmed his tie with Wladimir Klitschko after thumping Éric Molina in three rounds, completing the defence of his IBF heavyweight title. AFP/Getty

20/20 Joshua v Klitschko Will the British hopeful be able to extend his perfect run against one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time? Getty

Like Klitschko, Joshua also has an Olympic gold – the Brit won his at the London Olympics by defeating Roberto Cammarelle – but that is where the similarities end.

Joshua has had only 18 professional fights – 50 less than his opponent on Saturday night – and has fought in just 44 professional rounds. Klitschko has surpassed that in his last five fights alone.

Aged just 7 at the time Klitschko made his professional debut, in November 1996, Joshua now has the opportunity to fight the veteran for the vacant WBA and IBO heavyweight titles, in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko : Joshua wants performance to do the talking

Check the gallery above for a full statistical breakdown of the eagerly anticipated heavyweight match-up.

Who’s going to win at Wembley Stadium? Let us know in the comments below.