Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson go toe-to-toe this Saturday for the interim UFC lightweight title at UFC 209, but as is often the case these days, the shadow of Conor McGregor looms large over the event.

Speaking yesterday to reporters at the UFC 209 open workouts, the undefeated Russian Nurmagomedov spoke about the upcoming title fight with Ferguson. With the winner expected to go on and face McGregor to unify the titles down the line, it didn’t take long before questions about the Irishman were asked.

While Nurmagomedov said he didn’t want to talk about McGregor, he did throw out the allegation that the Irishman’s UFC lightweight title win over former champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 was fixed.

“100 per cent I think this is real title fight,” Nurmagomedov said, speaking about this weekend’s fight with Ferguson. “I don’t care about him [McGregor], you guys know his Uncle Dana give him a gift. He jumped over all contenders and he fought for the title. I do not understand this fight [McGregor vs. Alvarez], he catch him a few times and he falls down—to me this is a fake fight.

“I do not think about him. We have a real fight now. This, me and Tony, this is one of the biggest fights in 2017 and all time in the UFC. You guys [the media] think I think about other guys? Of course not. This Saturday I’m going to make it a 25-unbeaten win streak, take the belt and become the new, undisputed, undefeated champion and after we will see what happens.”

Nurmagomedov was then asked to elaborate on his comments about the fight with McGregor and Alvarez being fixed.

“I no understand this fight you know—UFC give him this fight like seven, six weeks before the fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “He [McGregor] catches him a few times and he [Alvarez] falls down. I do not understand—a lot of people have a lot of questions about this fight.

UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez







28 show all UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez





















































1/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor walks out of UFC 205 the first simultaneous two-weight world champion. Zuffa LLC via Getty

2/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor celebrates his KO win over Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 to hold the lightweight and featherweight titles. Zuffa LLC via Getty

3/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor became the first man to hold two different belts in UFC history. Zuffa LLC via Getty

4/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor continues to set the benchmark in the UFC. Zuffa LLC via Getty

5/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Referee John McCarthy waves off the main event after Alvarez is floored for a fourth time. Zuffa LLC via Getty

6/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor utilised his left hook counter to floor Alvarez three times in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

7/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor taunted Alvarez by holding back hands behind his back and urging him to throw a punch. Zuffa LLC via Getty

8/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Alvarez had no answer for McGregor's speed and power. Zuffa LLC via Getty

9/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Tyron Woodley retained his welterweight title by majority draw against Stephen Thompson. Zuffa LLC via Getty

10/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Thompson survived a barrage of punches as well as a long gullotine choke hold. Zuffa LLC via Getty

11/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Thompson was busted open on the bridge of his nose in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

12/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Woodley floored Thompson and dominated the opening round but Thompson would fight back. Zuffa LLC via Getty

13/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Joanna Jedrzejczyk was pushed all the way by fellow Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Zuffa LLC via Getty

14/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Jedrzejczyk dominated Kowalkiewicz for the first three rounds before the tables turned. Zuffa LLC via Getty

15/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Jedrzejczyk remains the strawweight champion. Zuffa LLC via Getty

16/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero Chris Weidman suffered a brutal defeat after catching a flying knee from Yoel Romero. Zuffa LLC via Getty

17/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero Romero's flying knee split Weidman's head wide open to end the fight. Zuffa LLC via Getty

18/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington Miesha Tate announced her retirement after defeat by former apprentice Raquel Pennington. Zuffa LLC via Getty

19/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington Pennington dominated Tate for the entire three rounds. Zuffa LLC via Getty

20/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was at ringside for the bout. Zuffa LLC via Getty

21/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens Frankie Edgar got back to winning ways by defeating Jeremy Stephens. Zuffa LLC via Getty

22/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens Edgar dominated Stephens but was rocked badly in the final round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

23/28 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Michael Johnson Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately called out Conor McGregor after defeating Michael Johnson by submission. Zuffa LLC via Getty

24/28 Tim Boetsch vs Rafael Natal Tim Boetsch knocked out Rafael Natal in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

25/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Vincente Luque beat Belal Muhammad inside 90 seconds. Zuffa LLC via Getty

26/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Luque caught Muhammad with a counter left to end the bout. Zuffa LLC via Getty

27/28 Jim Miller vs Thiago Alves Jim Miller beat Thiago Alves in the early preliminaries. Zuffa LLC via Getty

28/28 Liz Carmouche vs Katlyn Chookagian Liz Carmouche beat Katlyn Chookagian in the early preliminaries. Zuffa LLC via Getty

“I was supposed to fight [for the title] at UFC 205. I know before I don’t fight for the title because I make mistakes, I have injuries, I have surgeries, but 205 I was supposed to fight for the title and they give him, his Uncle Dana give him [a] gift and he jumps all the contenders.

“I have to fight Tony Ferguson before I get this fight. People know because it was good for business and it was a money fight, this is why we get this fight. But, people want to know who is the real fighter, who is the top-level fighter. They don’t talk about different weight classes or who is the money fight.”