Scottish UFC star Stevie Ray will be in action next weekend when he takes on the Brazilian Alan Patrick at UFC Fight Night 95.

Ray will be heading to Brasilia, Brazil for the first time and will be stepping into enemy territory against a man who has an impressive 12-1 record. Patrick looks a daunting task on paper for Ray, however, Ray believes he will have enough come fight night to silence the hometown fans.

“I’d imagine his game plan will be to get the fight to the floor,” Ray said. “He has a reach advantage but he doesn’t use it well at all. There isn’t a lot of technique in his striking and he just looks to rush his opponents to the ground and grind them out for the win.

“I feel more than prepared for this fight, my takedown defense is sharp and I’ll be quick to my feet if he does manage to get the fight to the mat. I’m happy to fight in front of his home crowd – I’ll be looking to silence the Brazilians in spectacular fashion.”

Ray comes into the fight having been out of action for nearly a year. The Scotsman was scheduled to take on Australian Jake Matthews in July, however, a last minute visa issues meant he had to be pulled from the fight and miss out on the fanfare of UFC 200 week.

As the saying goes, absences only makes the heart grow fonder and suffice to say, Ray can’t wait to get back in the Octagon on November 24.

Last round on the pads tonight with coach @doolandnft A video posted by Steven Ray (@stevenraymma) on Aug 29, 2016 at 3:38pm PDT



“I last fought in October 2015 so by the time I get out there it will have been 11 months out,” Ray said. I’ve had that kind of break before and it doesn’t affect me mentally or physically.

“Not fighting for nearly a year has allowed me to really focus and improve a lot. When you’re constantly having fight camps you don’t get to relax and make improvements, it’s all about sharpening up and getting ‘fight ready’.”

With a solid camp now underneath his belt, Ray will now make his way out to Brazil to put the finishing touches on his preparations before his showdown with Patrick next weekend. Before leaving Scottish shores, Ray promised fans back home he’d be coming back with the ‘W’ and a wallet full of post-fight bonus money.

“I’m so excited to get back out there – never mind the $50,000 bonus, I’m after $100,000,” Ray said. “I’m hoping Patrick brings it, as that will bring out the best in me.”

You can watch Steven Ray vs Alan Patrick on UFC Fight Night 95 live on November 24th on UFC Fight Pass.