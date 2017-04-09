Ryder Cup team-mates Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia share the lead heading into the final round of the Masters after a dramatic third day at Augusta National.

Rose, who became the first English winner of the US Open for 43 years at Merion in 2013, carded a third round of 67 to finish six under par, with halfway joint leader Garcia shooting 70.

Rickie Fowler was a shot off the lead after returning a 71, with 2015 champion Jordan Spieth another stroke back alongside compatriots Ryan Moore and Charley Hoffman.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"This is Jordan Spieth's fourth Masters. It's the first time he doesn't hold the 54-hole lead. He's 2 back. Let that sink in for a second" - PGA Tour website writer Sean Martin (PGATOURSMartin) notes Spieth's remarkable record at Augusta.

SHOT OF THE DAY

Jordan Spieth found himself in the pine straw under the trees on the par-five 13th, a position similar to that from which playing partner Phil Mickelson played a brilliant shot on his way to the title in 2010. Spieth could have been forgiven for playing safe, but smashed a long iron onto the green from 230 yards and narrowly missed the eagle putt.

ROUND OF THE DAY

Rose was one over par for the day after seven holes, but birdied the par-five eighth and picked up five more shots coming home in a back nine of 31. The resulting 67 matched his lowest score in the Masters.

The Masters — in pictures







47 show all The Masters — in pictures



























































































1/47 The Masters — Round Three Jordan Spieth will start day four just two shots off the lead Getty

2/47 The Masters — Round Three Spieth avoided a similar fate at the 12th hole this year after suffering a quadruple bogey in 2016 Getty

3/47 The Masters — Round Three Rose made five birdies on the back nine to move into contention Getty

4/47 The Masters — Round Three Rose will head out in the final group along with Garcia Getty

5/47 The Masters — Round Three Justin Rose holds a share of the lead along with Sergio Garcia Getty

6/47 The Masters — Round Three Sergio Garcia retained the shared lead he held at the end of day two Getty

7/47 The Masters — Round Three Garcia has 22 top-10 major finishes but has never won one Getty

8/47 The Masters — Round Three Hoffman could only manage a level-par round of 72 on Saturday Getty

9/47 The Masters — Round Three Hoffman lost the lead on day three Getty

10/47 The Masters — Round Three The four-time Major winner is hoping to win for the first time at Augusta Getty

11/47 The Masters — Round Three McIlroy looks out of contention after failing to make progress on day three. Getty

12/47 The Masters — Round Two A good chance went begging for McIlroy on the 11th Getty

13/47 The Masters — Round Two Garcia moved into contention on Friday as he claimed a share of the lead. Getty

14/47 The Masters — Round One Charley Hoffman takes a four-shot lead into the second day of the Masters Getty

15/47 The Masters — Round One Charley Hoffman takes a four-shot lead into the second day of the Masters Getty

16/47 The Masters — Round One The first round of the 2017 Masters began on Thursday, in challenging conditions. Getty Images

17/47 The Masters — Round One A detailed view of the main leaderboard is seen near the first fairway. Getty Images

18/47 The Masters — Round One Concessions are seen during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament. Getty Images

19/47 The Masters — Round One The Masters flag blows in the breeze on the seventh hole. Getty Images

20/47 The Masters — Round One A box containing pairng guides is seen. Getty Images

21/47 The Masters — Round One Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus holds up his hat to the crowd. Getty Images

22/47 The Masters — Round One Nicklaus plays his shot as Gary Player looks on. Getty Images

23/47 The Masters — Round One Honorary starter Gary Player plays his shot during the first tee ceremony. Getty Images

24/47 The Masters — Round One Honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus take part in the first tee ceremony. Getty Images

25/47 The Masters — Round One Brendan Steele of the United States walks the second hole. Getty Images

26/47 The Masters — Round One Thomas Pieters of Belgium plays his second shot on the 18th hole. Getty Images

27/47 The Masters — Round One Trevor Immelman of South Africa plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole . Getty Images

28/47 The Masters — Round One Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark plays his third shot from a bunker on the first hole. Getty Images

29/47 The Masters — Round One Kjeldsen attempts to escape the hazard. Getty Images

30/47 The Masters — Round One Adam Scott of Australia reacts. Getty Images

31/47 The Masters — Round One Tommy Fleetwood of England started well before fading on the back nine. Getty Images

32/47 The Masters — Round One Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa waits on the second green. Getty Images

33/47 The Masters — Round One Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot on the second hole. Getty Images

34/47 The Masters — Round One Caddie for Matthew Fitzpatrick of England, Jamie Lane lines up a putt on the second green. Getty Images

35/47 The Masters — Round One Russell Henley of the United States reacts to his second shot on the 17th hole. Getty Images

36/47 The Masters — Round One Dustin Johnson of the United States practices on the range prior to his tee time. Getty Images

37/47 The Masters — Round One The World No 1 failed to recover from a lower back injury and was forced to withdraw at the final hour. Getty Images

38/47 The Masters — Round One Johnson was surrounded by the media as he announced his withdrawal. Getty Images

39/47 The Masters — Round One Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland putts on the first green. Getty Images

40/47 The Masters — Round One Jordan Spieth of the United States waits to hit on the seventh hole . Getty Images

41/47 The Masters — Round One Danny Willett of England after playing a shot from under the trees. Getty Images

42/47 The Masters — Round One Ian Woosnam of Wales makes par on the second hole. Getty Images

43/47 The Masters — Round One A thru board is seen near the second hole fairway as patrons look on. Getty Images

44/47 The Masters — Round One Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a tee shot on the first hole . Getty Images

45/47 The Masters — Round One Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the first green. Getty Images

46/47 The Masters — Round One Balls are seen on the practice range during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament. Getty Images

47/47 The Masters — Round One Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee. Getty Images

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Jose sent me a beautiful message on Wednesday night, and you know, he has a good touch when it comes down to those things. It really meant a lot." Garcia reveals he received a message of support from two-time winner Jose Maria Olazabal.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY

Best score to par in 3rd & final rounds of majors, since 2012: Rose -34, Fowler -22, Spieth -19 (courtesy of @JustinRayGC)

All 3 are in the last 2 groups tomorrow — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) April 8, 2017

TOUGHEST HOLE

For the first time this week the first hole was not the toughest and even gave up six birdies. The 18th played the most difficult in round three with Justin Rose making one of just five birdies, with 16 bogeys and two doubles leading to an average of 4.283.

EASIEST HOLE

Unsurprisingly it was a par-five which played the easiest, with the 13th regaining its title from the opening day. Although there were no eagles, compared to two on the 15th, 24 of the 53-strong field made birdie, with just three bogeys recorded for an average of 4.604.

ON THE UP

References to the late Seve Ballesteros, who would have celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday. Garcia is looking to join Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal as Spanish champions at Augusta.

Garcia has 22 top-10 major finishes but has never won one (Getty)

ON THE SLIDE

Phil Mickelson began the day with birdies on the first two holes before making a mess of the short third, hitting an iron off the tee into a bunker and even duffing a pitch - a rare occurrence for someone with his short-game skills. The 46-year-old dropped three more shots on the front nine as a 74 dropped him out of contention to become the oldest ever Masters champion.

