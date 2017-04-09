Justin Rose stormed into contention to claim a second major title as Jordan Spieth wrote another remarkable chapter in his history with Augusta National.

Rose, who became the first English winner of the US Open for 43 years at Merion in 2013, carded a third round of 67 to finish six under par, a total matched by Ryder Cup team-mate Sergio Garcia.

Garcia's fellow halfway leader Rickie Fowler was a shot behind, with Spieth another stroke back alongside compatriots Ryan Moore and Charley Hoffman.

Former champions Adam Scott and Charl Schwartzel were three and four shots off the pace respectively, with Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters on one under.

World number two Rory McIlroy, who needs to win to complete the career grand slam, and Paul Casey were part of a six-strong group on level par.

Rose was one over for the day after seven holes, but birdied the eighth and picked up five more shots in the last seven holes in a back nine of 31.

"This is a place I dearly love and would love to be part of the history here," said the 36-year-old, who was joint second behind Spieth in 2015. "Tomorrow is a huge day. I have an opportunity and that's all that you want, but it all starts on the back nine.

"It all happened on the last eight holes today and the patience I showed on the front nine was probably key on the back nine. I had my head down and knew I was creeping up on the leaders.

"I've started to hit quality iron shots to set up some opportunities and today I felt really comfortable with the putter, which was great. The finish was a bonus, hitting it close on 17 and on 18 to get it on the right level.

"I've been trending (in the right direction) all year, playing some good golf. I've been waiting for an extra gear, I seem to be finding it and hopefully can keep trending the way I am.

"I take confidence from playing in the final group with Jordan in 2015 and only losing to a record performance. Many other years my score would have been good enough to win."

The Masters — in pictures







47 show all The Masters — in pictures



























































































1/47 The Masters — Round Three Jordan Spieth will start day four just two shots off the lead Getty

2/47 The Masters — Round Three Spieth avoided a similar fate at the 12th hole this year after suffering a quadruple bogey in 2016 Getty

3/47 The Masters — Round Three Rose made five birdies on the back nine to move into contention Getty

4/47 The Masters — Round Three Rose will head out in the final group along with Garcia Getty

5/47 The Masters — Round Three Justin Rose holds a share of the lead along with Sergio Garcia Getty

6/47 The Masters — Round Three Sergio Garcia retained the shared lead he held at the end of day two Getty

7/47 The Masters — Round Three Garcia has 22 top-10 major finishes but has never won one Getty

8/47 The Masters — Round Three Hoffman could only manage a level-par round of 72 on Saturday Getty

9/47 The Masters — Round Three Hoffman lost the lead on day three Getty

10/47 The Masters — Round Three The four-time Major winner is hoping to win for the first time at Augusta Getty

11/47 The Masters — Round Three McIlroy looks out of contention after failing to make progress on day three. Getty

12/47 The Masters — Round Two A good chance went begging for McIlroy on the 11th Getty

13/47 The Masters — Round Two Garcia moved into contention on Friday as he claimed a share of the lead. Getty

14/47 The Masters — Round One Charley Hoffman takes a four-shot lead into the second day of the Masters Getty

15/47 The Masters — Round One Charley Hoffman takes a four-shot lead into the second day of the Masters Getty

16/47 The Masters — Round One The first round of the 2017 Masters began on Thursday, in challenging conditions. Getty Images

17/47 The Masters — Round One A detailed view of the main leaderboard is seen near the first fairway. Getty Images

18/47 The Masters — Round One Concessions are seen during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament. Getty Images

19/47 The Masters — Round One The Masters flag blows in the breeze on the seventh hole. Getty Images

20/47 The Masters — Round One A box containing pairng guides is seen. Getty Images

21/47 The Masters — Round One Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus holds up his hat to the crowd. Getty Images

22/47 The Masters — Round One Nicklaus plays his shot as Gary Player looks on. Getty Images

23/47 The Masters — Round One Honorary starter Gary Player plays his shot during the first tee ceremony. Getty Images

24/47 The Masters — Round One Honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus take part in the first tee ceremony. Getty Images

25/47 The Masters — Round One Brendan Steele of the United States walks the second hole. Getty Images

26/47 The Masters — Round One Thomas Pieters of Belgium plays his second shot on the 18th hole. Getty Images

27/47 The Masters — Round One Trevor Immelman of South Africa plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole . Getty Images

28/47 The Masters — Round One Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark plays his third shot from a bunker on the first hole. Getty Images

29/47 The Masters — Round One Kjeldsen attempts to escape the hazard. Getty Images

30/47 The Masters — Round One Adam Scott of Australia reacts. Getty Images

31/47 The Masters — Round One Tommy Fleetwood of England started well before fading on the back nine. Getty Images

32/47 The Masters — Round One Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa waits on the second green. Getty Images

33/47 The Masters — Round One Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot on the second hole. Getty Images

34/47 The Masters — Round One Caddie for Matthew Fitzpatrick of England, Jamie Lane lines up a putt on the second green. Getty Images

35/47 The Masters — Round One Russell Henley of the United States reacts to his second shot on the 17th hole. Getty Images

36/47 The Masters — Round One Dustin Johnson of the United States practices on the range prior to his tee time. Getty Images

37/47 The Masters — Round One The World No 1 failed to recover from a lower back injury and was forced to withdraw at the final hour. Getty Images

38/47 The Masters — Round One Johnson was surrounded by the media as he announced his withdrawal. Getty Images

39/47 The Masters — Round One Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland putts on the first green. Getty Images

40/47 The Masters — Round One Jordan Spieth of the United States waits to hit on the seventh hole . Getty Images

41/47 The Masters — Round One Danny Willett of England after playing a shot from under the trees. Getty Images

42/47 The Masters — Round One Ian Woosnam of Wales makes par on the second hole. Getty Images

43/47 The Masters — Round One A thru board is seen near the second hole fairway as patrons look on. Getty Images

44/47 The Masters — Round One Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a tee shot on the first hole . Getty Images

45/47 The Masters — Round One Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the first green. Getty Images

46/47 The Masters — Round One Balls are seen on the practice range during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament. Getty Images

47/47 The Masters — Round One Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee. Getty Images

Defending champion Spieth held a five-shot with nine holes to play in 2016 and looked certain to become only the fourth player, after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods, to win back-to-back Masters titles.

However, after dropping shots on the 10th and 11th, Spieth hit two balls into Rae's Creek on the par-three 12th and ran up a quadruple-bogey seven, with Danny Willett taking full advantage with a closing 67 to win.

The 23-year-old safely negotiated the 12th on his return 12 months later, only to then stumble to a quadruple bogey on the 15th in an opening 75 which left him 10 shots behind Hoffman.

Jordan Spieth will start day four just two shots off the lead (Getty)

Harry Vardon in the 1898 Open is the only major champion to have been 10 or more shots behind after the first round, but Spieth carded a 69 on Friday and Saturday's 68 included a tap-in birdie on the 15th after an approach "with the same wedge, same number" which span back into the water on Thursday.

"Disaster avoided," Spieth said with a smile. "I'm going to be behind but I'm in a great position to make some noise early on and hopefully hold it up.

"After contending on Sunday for a few years in a row you normally don't need as low as you think. Something like today's round and maybe finish it off a little better and it might be enough."

Spieth avoided a similar fate at the 12th hole this year after suffering a quadruple bogey in 2016 (Getty)

Spieth led from start to finish in 2015 and for the first three rounds in 2016 and added: "It will be nice for a change, fun to have a new experience coming from behind."

Garcia, who has recorded 22 top-10 finishes in majors without success, has the added incentive of being able to claim a first title on Sunday, which would have been the 60th birthday of two-time champion and fellow Spaniard Seve Ballesteros.

His 70 was a massive improvement on his third round scoring average of 74.92 and featured a back nine of 34 thanks to birdies on the 13th and 15th.

Sergio Garcia retained the shared lead he held at the end of day two (Getty)

"It was a good day," Garcia said. "I didn't feel particularly well or comfortable with my set-up early on, even on the range, but I found something and I worked with that and tried to make sure I stayed as consistent as possible.

"I couldn't be as aggressive as I would have liked if I was firing on all cylinders but I was able to fight hard with what I had and managed to shoot a good two under."

Garcia is playing his 71st consecutive major championship, a streak stretching back to the 1999 Open Championship at Carnoustie.

A month later he finished second in the US PGA Championship at the age of 19, but has since recorded a further 21 top-10 finishes without claiming a maiden major title.

Garcia has 22 top-10 major finishes but has never won one (Getty)

"I need to be extra patient," he added. "I need to not lose my head, stay calm, make sure that no matter what happens I need to keep going the same direction."

Asked about joining Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal as Spanish champions at Augusta, Garcia - who was leading amateur in 1999 when Olazabal won his second title - added: "It would be amazing, something difficult to describe, but we still have one day to go.

"It's not going to be easy. Hopefully we will have a good solid chance coming in to the last four or five holes."

Hoffman could only manage a level-par round of 72 on Saturday (Getty)

Scores (USA unless stated, par 72):

210 Justin Rose (Eng) 71 72 67, Sergio Garcia (Spa) 71 69 70

211 Rickie Fowler 73 67 71

212 Charley Hoffman 65 75 72, Ryan Moore 74 69 69, Jordan Spieth 75 69 68

213 Adam Scott (Aus) 75 69 69

214 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 74 72 68

215 Thomas Pieters (Bel) 72 68 75, Lee Westwood (Eng) 70 77 68

216 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 72 73 71, Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 72 73 71, Jon Rahm (Spa) 73 70 73, Paul Casey (Eng) 72 75 69, Matt Kuchar 72 73 71, William McGirt 69 73 74

217 Jason Dufner 71 76 70, Jimmy Walker 76 71 70, Kevin Chappell 71 76 70, Fred Couples 73 70 74

218 Phil Mickelson 71 73 74, Brooks Koepka 74 73 71, Pat Perez 74 74 70, Bill Haas 75 72 71, Russell Henley 71 76 71, Brandt Snedeker 75 74 69

219 Jason Day (Aus) 74 76 69

220 Steve Stricker 75 73 72, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 76 70 74, Justin Thomas 73 76 71, Martin Kaymer (Ger) 78 68 74

221 Brian Stuard 77 70 74, Francesco Molinari (Ita) 78 72 71, Stewart Hagestad (a) 74 73 74, Branden Grace (Rsa) 76 74 71

222 Brendan Steele 74 73 75, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 79 70 73, Daniel Berger 77 73 72, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 71 78 73

223 J.B. Holmes 78 72 73, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 76 73 74, Kevin Kisner 74 75 74

224 Ross Fisher (Eng) 76 74 74, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 77 71 76, Adam Hadwin (Can) 75 74 75, Daniel Summerhays 74 75 75

225 Andrew Sullivan (Eng) 71 78 76, Marc Leishman (Aus) 73 74 78, James Hahn 75 75 75, Curtis Luck (a) (Aus) 78 72 75, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 77 72 76

229 Larry Mize 74 76 79

230 Ernie Els (Rsa) 72 75 83

PA