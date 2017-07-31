Rory McIlroy has sacked his long-time caddie JP Fitzgerald, ending a partnership that took the Northern Irishman to four major titles and the top of the world rankings, it has been reported.

McIlroy will have a new caddie on his bag at the World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational this week after ending his nine-year relationship with his fellow Irishman, the source, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

There was no immediate response from McIlroy's management to an emailed request for comment late on Sunday.

Phil Mickelson parted ways with his caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay earlier this month after a 25-year partnership that netted the American five major titles.

Fitzgerald's sacking, which McIlroy is expected to confirm on his arrival at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, comes barely a week after he publicly thanked his bagman for jolting him into gear when he made a poor start to The Open.

McIlroy, who won his last major at the 2014 US PGA Championship, employed Fitzgerald in 2008 shortly after turning professional.

The pair enjoyed a brilliantly successful partnership as McIlroy took over from Tiger Woods as the game's dominant force and became world number one.

"He has taken me from 200 in the world to major champion," McIlroy said of Fitzgerald in 2011.

The 146th Open Championship - in pictures







21 show all The 146th Open Championship - in pictures







































1/21 Russell Henley of the United States putts on the 3rd green

2/21 Martin Kaymer waits on the 10th tee

3/21 Brandon Stone of South Africa tees off on the 1st hole

4/21 Justin Rose in action during the third round

5/21 Local lad Tommy Fleetwood

6/21 Thongchai Jaidee putts on the 9th green during his third round

7/21 Bubba Watson of the United States waits to play on the 16th hole

8/21 Branden Grace became the first male player in history to shoot a 62 at a major championship

9/21 A golf fan sports 'green' headwear

10/21 Michael Greller, US golfer Jordan Spieth's caddie, battles with the wind on day two

11/21 A general view of the 18th hole after Grace’s record-making 62

12/21 Rickie Fowler of the United States chips onto the 4th green

13/21 Fans in Beatles fancy dress

14/21 Dustin Johnson reacts to missing a putt on the 9th green

15/21 Hideki Matsuyama watches his iron shot from the 3rd tee

16/21 Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark putts on the 3rd green during

17/21 Jordan Spieth of the United States hits his tee shot on the 15th hole

18/21 A handler holds a Harris's Hawk, used to deter other birds on day three of the Open Golf Championship

19/21 Andrew Johnston reacts after holing his putt on the 9th green

20/21 Lee Westwood of England tees off on the 9th hole

21/21 The 146th Open

At the British Open at Royal Birkdale earlier this month, McIlroy again heaped praise on Fitzgerald, who delivered some blunt words to his boss after the Northern Irishman started the tournament with a string of bogeys.

After fighting back to shoot one-over 71 in the first round, McIlroy told reporters that Fitzgerald had done a "great job".

It now looks like the British Open was Fitzgerald's swan song with McIlroy, who flirted with contention in the final round before finishing equal fourth.

Forbes estimated that Fitzgerald earned $1.65 million from his cut of McIlroy's prize money over the 12 months to June this year.

Reuters