Team Europe’s Danny Willett had to endure torrid abuse from the American fans as the Englishman made his Ryder Cup debut in the fourballs on Friday afternoon.
The Masters champion and partner Martin Kaymer lost 5&4 to Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka as the galleries relentlessly attacking him over his brother Pete’s online article.
Willett was jeered as he stepped onto the first tee and the mood continued to sour as his round wore on as spectators became increasingly drunk.
The crowd also unsportingly tried to distract Willett as he was making his shots, with one cry of “hit it in the bunker!” coming as the rookie made his swing.
The incident led to Team USA vice-captain Bubba Watson try to quell the rowdy crowd, only to be yelled at himself and told to “grow a pair” by the home fans.
Former Ryder Cup player Hunter Mahan said afterwards: “The fans need to control themselves and take it easy on Willett – he’s a good dude. He shouldn’t be punished for someone else’s mistakes.”
The vitriol from the American supporters was sparked by Pete Willett’s attempt at a satirical article for the National Club Golfer, where he depicted US fans as an “angry, unwashed, Make America Great Again swarm”.
Willett has again been left out of the morning foursomes by captain Darren Clarke for Saturday as Henrik Stenson pairs with Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose partners Chris Wood.
Spanish duo Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello are together and Rory McIlroy, who inspired Friday afternoon’s European fightback is paired with Thomas Pieters.
