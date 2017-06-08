Double world champion Fernando Alonso has vowed to walk away from Formula One if the sport's new owners push ahead with their plans to extend the calendar to 25 races.

Liberty Media, which took control of the sport in January, is keen to stage at least four grands prix in its native America - with New York, Las Vegas and Miami all under consideration to join the one Stateside race already hosted in Texas.

The French Grand Prix will return next season - with F1 chairman Chase Carey insistent that the sport must not turn its back on its traditional European heartland - while long-term agreements with Russia and Azerbaijan were put in place under Bernie Ecclestone's tenure.

But Alonso, the 35-year-old Spaniard who is back in the F1 paddock following his exploits at the Indianapolis 500, signalled a warning to Liberty by revealing he would quit if a further five races were added.

His remarks are likely to come as a significant blow to the American giants with Alonso heavily regarded as one of the biggest stars of the sport

"Yes," Alonso said when asked if he would leave. "I started when the calendar was 16 races, plus the tests, and now we keep increasing the races year after year.

"We are in a number that is quite demanding already with the life you have between the preparation, the sponsor events, the tests, the commitments, plus 20 or 21 races. I think it's already enough.

Fernando Alonso's future at McLaren remains unclear (Getty)



"If there are 25 or 26 races maybe it's good in one aspect, but bad in other aspects. At this point of my career I consider a good quality of life is more important than to do more seasons in F1.

"So if the calendar stays between 20 or 21, I will be happy to continue. If it's increasing like NASCAR where they have 40 or 50 races, it is not for me. It is better for other drivers."

Lewis Hamilton, who sat alongside Alonso in the pre-race press conference here in Montreal ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, concurred. "I understand what Fernando is saying and I tend to agree with him," Hamilton, 32, said.

Alonso turned in a remarkable display during his rookie Indy 500 appearance a fortnight ago, and was in contention to win the famous race before his Honda engine expired with 20 laps remaining.

The 2017 Formula 1 grid







20 show all The 2017 Formula 1 grid





































1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

The Spaniard is out of contract with McLaren at the end of the season, and while he says he will take the decision on his next career move over the summer break in August, it seems increasingly unlikely that he will remain with the British team.

Alonso has said he wants McLaren to be battling for victories in just three months. It is a scenario which appears improbable given both McLaren, and their beleaguered engine supplier Honda's, dreadful start to the new season.

"We have to win, and if we are winning before September I will make a decision and I will stay," Alonso added. "If you don't see things changing and you are not in a competitive position maybe you change projects.

"That is all I can say right now. Until I sit down with myself I cannot say anything 100 per cent."