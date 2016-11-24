Jenson Button will treat Sunday's final race of the season in Abu Dhabi as his last in Formula One.

The 36-year-old British driver has still not completely ruled out a return in 2018, but it looks increasingly likely that Sunday's race will be his swansong.

"I go into this weekend thinking it's my last race," Button said at the press conference ahead of the race.

"At this moment in time I don't want to be racing in F1 beyond this race."

Button had already announced that he will take up an ambassadorial role for McLaren next year with the British team's highly-rated reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne partnering Fernando Alonso.

McLaren has an option for Button, who has competed in more than 300 grands prix, to return to their race set-up in 2018, but it is one which is largely viewed as an insurance policy should Alonso walk away from the British constructor.

PA