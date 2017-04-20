A 17-year-old British racing driver has had both of his legs amputated following injuries suffered in a horror Formula 4 crash last weekend.

Billy Monger ran into the back of another car that appeared to have stopped on the track at the Donington Park circuit.

Monger, from Surrey, had to be extracted from the car before being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

And a joint statement from the Monger family and Billy's racing team, JHR Develoments, confirmed the news that he had been forced to have amputations to both of his legs.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise funds and backed by the support of Formula 1 world champions Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button has already exceeded its target of £260,000 in a matter of hours.

The statement on the page reads: "After being involved in one of the most horrific crashes Motorsport has seen Billy Monger is a teenager that needs little introduction. Thousands of people have already watched the haunting footage of the crash which left Billy fighting for his life.

"Sadly Billy has had amputations to both legs.

"Well known in Motorsport for being not only an extremely talented young driver but for also being a truly special 17 year old - loved and admired by his team, fellow competitors, supporters and of course his devoted family. Billy is a complete one off, a cracking young man with a spark that makes it impossible for anyone not to like him. Full of spirit, Billy is one of those people that instantly lights up a room. His positive, plucky outlook on life is not only hugely endearing but also incredibly inspirational and it’s phenomenal to see how respected and loved Billy is.

"Having always been a fighter Billy has already overcome big hurdles in his career - struggling for budget Billy has fought his way into top flight Motorsport, however, we now need your kindness and support to help give Billy and his family the best chance to fight these injuries that will affect Billy’s life so massively.

"We are in the process of establishing a Trust to receive, hold, manage and expend funds for Billy’s benefit. In the meantime you can help start the process by donating online. Donations will be used to fund the care, treatments and therapies required by Billy in the immediate future and going forward, helping him to return to a full and active life."

