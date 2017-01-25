Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals after his 2008 Jamaica relay teammate Nesta Carter incurred an anti-doping rule violation.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that Carter tested positive for banned stimulant methylhexaneamine, after a reanalysis of samples from the Beijing Olympics.

He was one of 454 selected doping samples re-tested by the IOC last year.

As a result, Carter and Bolt, along with fellow sprinters Asafa Powell and Michael Frater, will all have to return their medals to the IOC following the verdict.

The quartet also broke the world record in the race, setting a time of 37.10 seconds, although it has since been broken again by the Jamaicans and therefore does not need to be voided.

The IOC said that "the Jamaican team is disqualified," and "the corresponding medals, medallist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned."

Speaking about the possibility of losing one of his gold medals as a result of the case back in June, Bolt described the situation as “heartbreaking”.

"I'm not too pleased about the situation," he told RJR communications in Kingston at the time.

"For years you've worked hard to accumulate gold medals and you work hard to be a champion, so it's heartbreaking, but it's one of those things.

"If I have to give back my gold medal, I'll have to give it back."

Jamaica have since set a new world record in the 4x100m event ( Getty )

The full statement, released by the IOC, said: “The Athlete, Nesta Carter is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation pursuant to the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Games of the XXIX Olympiad in Beijing in 2008, is disqualified from the men’s 4x100m relay event in which he participated upon the occasion of the Olympic Games Beijing 2008,has the medal, the medallist pin and the diploma obtained in the men’s 4x100m relay event withdrawn and is ordered to return same.

“The Jamaican team is disqualified from the men’s 4x100m relay event. The corresponding medals, medallist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.

“The IAAF is requested to modify the results of the above-mentioned event accordingly and to consider any further action within its own competence.

“The Jamaica Olympic Association shall ensure full implementation of this decision.

“The Jamaica Olympic Association shall notably secure the return to the IOC, as soon as possible, of the medals, the medallist pins and the diplomas awarded in connection with the men’s 4x100m relay event to the Athlete and his teammates.

“This decision enters into force immediately.”

Bolt completed an unprecedented ‘triple triple’ in Rio last year after being crowned Olympic champion in 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in three consecutive games.

Trinidad and Tobago have now been awarded the gold in Jamaica’s place, with Japan and Brazil upgraded to silver and bronze respectively.

Carter, 31, was also a part of the squad that won the relay four years later in London.