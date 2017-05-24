More than 80 American athletes have sent medals they won at the Rio Olympics to US Olympic Committee headquarters to be shipped to games organisers, who will replace them due to flaking, black spots and other damage, the USOC said Tuesday.

The Americans, including gold-medal wrestlers Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis, are among at least 100 Olympians from across the globe with defective medals.

Beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings is also among the group; she says her bronze medal is flaking and rusting, and USA Swimming spokesman Scott Leightman said some swimmers have damaged medals as well.

The USOC learned about the problems in December and reached out to all the American sports federations in January to begin the process.

Rio Games spokesman Mario Andrada said officials have noted problems with the covering on six to seven percent of the medals.

“The most common issue is that they were dropped or mishandled, and the varnish has come off and they’ve rusted or gone black in the spot where they were damaged,” Andrada said.

It’s not uncommon for medals to be passed around at post-Games parties and handled by hundreds. But this amount of damage is unusual.

Walsh Jennings, who won three golds in previous Olympics, says her medals tend to get beaten up because she doesn’t hesitate to let people touch them or try them on. But she won’t consider locking them up because people are inspired by them.

“They’ve offered to replace them. I’m not sure if I want to swap it out,” Walsh-Jennings told The Associated Press, adding the reason was “100 percent sentimental.”

USA Basketball spokesman Craig Miller said the organisation reached out to its players and seven — three men and four women — reported they believe there is an issue with their medals.

Snyder, who wrestles for Ohio State, was 20 when he won his medal. He noticed an issue with the award the day after he won it.

He went to a party at the Team USA house in Rio, where he said multiple people handled the medal as they celebrated. Snyder said he later discovered a scratch on the back of it, though he added there has been no further damage.

Snyder said he has until the end of the week to return his gold medal and has no idea when he’ll receive his replacement.

“It wasn’t too big of a deal,” Snyder said. “But since they’re giving me a new one, it’s kind of cool.”

Rio de Janeiro spent about $12 billion to organise the games, which were plagued by cost-cutting, poor attendance and reports of bribes and corruption linked to the building of some Olympic-related facilities.

Nine months later, many of the venues are empty and have no tenants or income — with the maintenance costs dumped on the federal government. In addition to the issues with the medals, which featured the Rio and Olympic logos, the local organising committee still owes creditors about $30 million

Rio 2016 Olympics - in pictures







18 show all Rio 2016 Olympics - in pictures

































1/18 Adam Peaty celebrates his record-breaking gold medal Team GB swimmer Adam Peaty celebrates winning the gold medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke - as well as setting a new world record. Ian Walton/Getty Images

2/18 Refugee swimmer Yusra Mardini represents Syria in Rio Yusra Mardini, a swimmer from Syria, competed at the Rio 2016 Games as part of the Olympic refugee team. This was the first year the Games featured a team made up of stateless refugees, including the 18-year-old Mardini who swam part of the dangerous journey from war-torn Syria to Greece less than a year ago. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IOC

3/18 Chris Mears and Jack Laugher make a synchronised splash Team GB divers Jack Laugher and Chris Mears compete in the Men's Diving Synchronised 3m Springboard Final, winning Britain's first gold medal in the event. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

4/18 Gold medalist couple Laura Trott and Jason Kenny in emotional moment Gold medalist Jason Kenny of Great Britain celebrates with girlfriend, cycling gold medalist Laura Trott of Great Britain, after winning the Men's Keirin Finals race. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

5/18 Beach volleyball players' contrasting attire sparks debate Egypt’s Doaa Elghobashy made headlines for the full-length outfits she and her partner donned to compete in Rio, with media referring to the contrast with Italy’s Marta Menegatti as a “culture clash”. Elghobashy was also the first Olympic beach volleyball player to compete whilst wearing a hijab. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

6/18 Touching glimpse of unity as North and South Korean gymnasts share smiles South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju, right, and her North Korean counterpart Hong Un Jong pose together for photographers during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via AP

7/18 Max Whitlock brings home Team GB's first ever gymnastics gold Max Whitlock of Great Britain competes in the Men's Pommel Horse Final, beating teammate Louis Smith with two gold medals to his silver. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

8/18 Phelps takes home his fifth gold medal from Rio USA's Michael Phelps taking part in the Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal during the swimming event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Francois-Xavier Marita/AFP/Getty Images

9/18 Islam El-Shehaby was sent home for refusing to shake his opponent's hand Egyptian judoka, Islam El-Shehaby, (R), was removed from the Rio Games after refusing to shake the hand of Israeli victor, Or Sasson, (L). The incident took place after his opponent beat him in the over-100kg competition, with less than two minutes remaining. The athlete was reprimanded by the IOC and sent home. Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images

10/18 City of God turned gold medalist After growing up in the City of God favela in Rio's slums, Rafaela Silva falls to her knees with joy after winning Brazil their first gold medal of the Games in judo. David Ramos/Getty Images

11/18 Andy Murray wins the only Team GB tennis medal in Rio Tennis star Andy Murray in the men's singles, playing Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro. He later took the gold medal for the event; the only team GB tennis medal at the Games. Julian Finney/Getty Images

12/18 Charlotte Dujardin rides Valegro to victory Charlotte Dujardin, riding Valegro, competes in the dressage event in Rio. She went on to win Gold in the individual dressage, and celebrated the news with her now-fiance. AP Photo/John Locher

13/18 American runner Abbey D'Agostino takes a tumble Abbey D'Agostino of the USA (R) is assisted by Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after colliding during the Women's 5000m heats. Both athletes were recognised for their Olympic spirit by the IOC. Ian Walton/Getty Images

14/18 Mo's double gold for GB Team GB's Mo Farah can't hide his excitement after winning gold in the Men's 5000m finals. Julian Finney/Getty Images

15/18 Bolt secures his sporting legacy in Rio Usain Bolt is streets ahead of the competition in unbeatable triple-treble gold medal win. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

16/18 Simone Biles is now seen by many as one of the USA's best athletes US gymnast Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during Women's qualification for Artistic Gymnastics at the Rio Games. Biles became famous throughout the gymnastic events for "The Biles", her signature move encompassing a double back somersault with a twist. David Ramos/Getty Images

17/18 British boxer brings back gold Nicola Adams of Great Britain and Sarah Ourahmoune of France in action during the Women's Fly (48-51kg) Final Bout. Adams went on to win gold in this event, the only gold of Team GB’s three boxing medals. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

18/18 Triathlete brothers take first and second place Team GB triathletes Alistair Brownlee and Jonny Brownlee compete during the Men's Triathlon at Fort Copacabana in Rio. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Greg Massialas, a national coach for the US fencing team in Rio, said in a message to AP that the silver medal his son, Alex, won is damage free. He added that he hasn’t heard about any issues with other American fencers.

US shooter Ginny Thrasher and boxer Claressa Shields, along with men’s tennis bronze medalist Kei Nishikori of Japan, also reported that their gold medals are intact.

