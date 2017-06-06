Dan Cole agrees with British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland that they need to display an “X-factor” to beat the All Blacks, but just don’t look at the tighthead prop to be the one who brings it.

After joking “I’ve been practicing my drop-goals” in line with the X-factor party line that seems to have been employed by the Lions coaching team – both Gatland and attack coach Rob Howley have talked up their squad’s ability to create something out of nothing – Cole admitted that something extra is needed if the Lions are going to beat all five Super Rugby sides and challenge the All Blacks later this month.

But the England prop did not lose sight of his job, and explained that Lions fans should not expect to see him popping the ball out of tackles and throwing 30m glory passes any time soon. Instead, the Leicester Tigers front-row will concentrate on what he does best in getting the basics right to provide the platform for those around him to provide that extra bit of flare.

“I think the X-factor he's [Gatland’s] looking for, if you get the basics in place, physicality, looking after the ball, if you get the 99 per cent right it comes on top of that,” Cole said on Tuesday ahead of his first appearance on the tour of New Zealand against the Blues on Wednesday night.

“He's not just going to ask us to pull something out of the bag. It comes out when you get everything else perfect. It's the one per cent on top that brings that out.

1/15 Stuart Hogg - 5 out of 10 Butchered a try-scoring opportunity when his poor pass forced Watson to sprawl just to catch the ball, and also should have got over the line following good work from Te’o. Failed to collect the ball when chipped through by Inga Finau in defence.

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Finished his try well, dancing his way past Laulala to touch down and score what proved to be the match-winning try. Otherwise he was fairly anonymous.

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Apart from being held up with the final play of the first half, he did little of note and was outshined by his centre partner.

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Looked the most lively Lion out there as he made two surging breaks in the first half, the second of which should have sent Hogg over. Continued to work hard after breaks and made another telling run into the Barabarians 22, and he also did a shift in defence with a crucial ball-rip in the closing minutes.

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Starved of the ball which gave him little to do. One good kick-chase forced a knock-on, but that’s about it.

6/15 Jonathan Sexton – 5 out of 10 Did not cover himself in glory at all as his passing was wayward and kicked straight into touch on the full from an attacking scrum. Missed his first effort at goal, and was receiving treatment when the next shot at goal came around, meaning Greig Laidlaw had to take it. His withdrawal and the introduction of Owen Farrell changed the game.

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Lacked the direction needed to guide a pack that has barely played together and he was too slow to take the ball from the breakdown. Looked unsure of his options whenever he took the ball to the line, that meant he at times needed to take the ball into contact unnecessarily.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Didn’t enjoy the scrum advantage that you would have expected from the big Harlequins prop, and his high work-rate at the start of the game tailed off slightly as the barbarians fought fire with fire. Replaced in a full front-row switch in the 50th minute.

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Solid at the lineout as the Lions were at least able to battle on that front, but he was off the pace in the loose.

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good start to the match, and while he was carrying well, it was his slight of touch that impressed with neat offloads and long passes to the back line standing out. He left the field after a silly decision to tap-and-go from a penalty that resulted in conceding one, but the fact that that proved to be his final contribution should not take away from a good outing.

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Wore a big hit from replacement hooker Andrew Makalio but recovered well and dished out his own punishment when Sevu Reece ran down his channel. One of the more reliable players and showed his experience at the death to see out the match.

12/15 Iain Henderson - 6 out of 10 Failed to collect the kick-off that resulted in seven minutes of pressure without the Lions escaping their half. Carried well though that freed up his teammates, but didn’t have the impact that he would have wanted.

13/15 Ross Moriarty - 7 out of 10 Two big tackles and one strong run saw him bounce off two defenders before surging into the opposition 22. One of the Lions’ more prominent runners and put in a few powerful tackles, while it was his insurgence in the Barbarians 22 that set-up the Lions’ try.

14/15 Sam Warburton - 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous in the first half, both as a leader and as an openside flanker. He looked shattered at the start of the second half, which is no surprise given he has not played for two months. He was replaced by Justin Tipuric shy of the hour mark.

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Two good runs in the first half got the Lions onto the front foot, and he also showed strength to stay on his feet before hitting the deck when the support arrived. Looked to take on some responsibility when it wasn’t all going the Lions’ way, and he further cemented his place in the Test line-up with a simply brilliant try-saving tackle on Reece Suva.

“I don't think he's just looking for me to tap and go from my own goalline, put it that way.”

Cole finds himself in a very different position to 2013, where he toured Australia very much as the junior tighthead for the Lions, fighting with Adam Jones and Matt Stevens for the Test side. This time around, he finds himself as the elder statesman among Gatland’s squad, with the 30-year-old now providing the experience for 24-year-olds Tadhg Furlong and Kyle Sinckler.

Cole now finds himself the experienced hand in the tighthead department ( Getty )

But that doesn’t mean that the Leicester prop has done learning himself, and he explained that while he is there to guide his younger teammates when they find themselves in times of difficulty, he is also expanding his own game and knowledge as the tour progresses.

You learn from guys around you who you haven't played with before

“It's changed a bit, [I’m] the old man, thank you,” Cole joked. “It's as much I'm learning as much as them, like on the last tour, and you might have been in situations where they haven’t and they want to ask you.

“You learn from guys around you who you haven't played with before. That makes you better as a player. You help each other out for the team.”

Cole will need to draw on his experience to ensure that the new front-row combination of Jack McGrath, Ken Owens and himself do not falter against and all-All Blacks front-row, with loosehead Ofa Tu’ungafasi set to give him a stern test. Come through it successfully though, and it’ll be Cole who has the Test shirt with Furlong and Sinckler yet to stamp their mark on it.