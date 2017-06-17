The British and Irish Lions have called up four Welsh players to bolster their squad ahead the final warm-up match before the first Test with the All Blacks.

Prop Tomas Francis, hooker Kristian Dacey, lock Cory Hill and scrum-half Gareth Davies have all been called up to the Lions squad by head coach Warren Gatland, who wants to rest his Test 23 ahead of next weekend’s opening encounter with the New Zealand.

The quartet are already in New Zealand after featuring in Wales’ 24-6 victory over Tonga on Saturday in Auckland, and will join up with the squad for training on Sunday, with the Lions focusing on their clash with the Maori All Blacks on Saturday.

Lions video diary day 14

The squad additions are unlikely to end their, with further call-ups planned from the Scottish squad following their encounter with Australia later in the day. Providing they come through the math against the Wallabies without injury, fly-half Finn Russell and South African-born prop Allen Dell will be called-up to make the short flight from Australia to New Zealand.

The decision by Gatland to bring more players in has given All Blacks’ head coach Steve Hansen plenty of ammo to target his Kiwi compatriot with, and Hansen could not prevent himself from having a dig at Gatland following New Zealand’s 78-0 demolition of Samoa on Friday night. Hansen compared the current Lions squad to the one that suffered a 3-0 series defeat under Sir Clive Woodward in 2005, with the former England head coach bringing 45 players into the Test series and splitting the group into to squads for the Tests and midweek games.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Highlanders







15 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Highlanders



























1/15 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Coped about as well as he could in the first half with the kicks that came his way and put in a big tackle to stop Waisake Naholo on the try line, but guilty of taking his eye off the ball when Sinckler made a great break. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Targeted defensively as the Highlanders repeatedly ran down his channel but did about as well as he could. Supported Webb well but could not out-run the scrambling defence. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 7 out of 10 Overcame a nervy start as Malakai Fekitoa took the fight to him, but finished the Lions’ first try beautifully and also came to the fore defensively. Knocked on the final play of the game that probably didn’t do his performance justice. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 Caught out as he was left to defend two men when Naholo scored. Given the run-around by Fekitoa early but did well to chase the centre and kill off an overlap early in the game. Getty Images

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Poor start as he failed to collect two simple high balls, and was also held up when he came into the field before crashing into the Landers pack. Given a bashing by Naholo, but did well to judge the flight of the ball and collect a Sopaga cross-field kick to score. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 Strong start as his kicking was positive and landed a tricky conversion beautifully after Joseph’s score. Bounced back from a heavy tackle from Li that saw him flick the ball on to Nowell smartly, and unfortunate to be replaced by Owen Farrell when he was lining up a penalty effort. Getty Images

7/15 Rhys Webb – 6 out of 10 Glimpses of his best as he brought his awareness into the game, making one very good break down the blindside before offloading to Nowell. His box kicks remain too long though, and he at times tried to force the pass. Limped from the field short of the 50-minute mark. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 His presence on the field was more noticeable when he was off it as the Lions scrum struggled to cope after his departure. Strong in defence and tried to impose on scrum-half Kayne Hammington. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 5 out of 10 Suffered a cut to his head 25 minutes in that needed seeing to, but returned a few minutes later. Overpowered by his opposite number and also was hit backwards in the collision a few times, though his lineout accuracy proved solid. Getty Images

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 6 out of 10 One lung-busting surge into the opposition half went wasted when Payne knocked on the offload. Held up well in the scrum but cost his side three points with a shoulder charge on Coltman that proved costly. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 5 out of 10 Did well to disrupt a lineout drive that led to a Lions turnover from Warburton, but knocked himself clean out soon after when he got his head on the wrong side trying to stop Waisake Naholo as he scored. Replaced by Alun Wyn Jones in the 26th minute. Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 6 out of 10 He has a knack of trying to force offloads without looking, but his strong carrying saw him repeatedly cross the gainline. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Had to do his fair share of tackling as he wasn’t given too much chance with the ball in hand. Battle with the Highlanders back-row was a close one that probably finished level. Getty Images

14/15 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Did well to disrupt the opposition ball in both the ruck and maul as he twice secured turnovers, and was smart enough to take the ball from the base of the ruck to score his try. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Looked like a man who was playing in his third consecutive match as he was knocked backwards a few times and also caught in possession twice. Mighty in defence, but lacked his usual gusto going forwards. Getty Images

It means that the likes of Joe Launchbury, George Ford and Gary Ringrose continue to be overlooked, despite starring for England and Ireland on their respective summer tours. It has led to criticism from England head coach Eddie Jones, who suggested that Gatland was devaluing the Lions shirt because he should be calling up players on “merit rather than geographical proximity”.

“It’s only a 13-hour trip from here to New Zealand,” jones said in Argentina. “The [England] boys could be there.

He added when speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: “The Lions is a prestigious team – when you become a Lions, you’re remembered for life. My only comment would be I would like to see it picked on merit rather than geographical proximity.”

However, Gatland has claimed since September that this was always a consideration to bring in reinforcements even if there were not many injuries, although it has drawn public criticism with England and Ireland players overlooked simply due to the travelling time it would take to fly their players over from Argentina and Japan respectively ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Chiefs.