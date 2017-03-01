  1. Sport
Andy Murray says Maria Sharapova should not be handed wildcards after returning from doping ban

Murray, a hardline critic of doping offenders, thinks the Russian should have to work her way back

Murray understands that the Russian remains a big draw Getty

Andy Murray does not think Maria Sharapova or other doping offenders should be given wild cards into tournaments but understands why the Russian is being welcomed back.

The five-time grand slam champion will be unranked when she makes her return from a 15-month doping ban next month.

She has already been guaranteed wild cards into tournaments in Stuttgart - her first match will be the day her ban runs out on April 26 - Madrid and Rome.

Maria Sharapova's career defining moments

  • 1/22 19 April 2001

    Makes professional debut at the age of 14

    2001 Getty Images

  • 2/22 14 January 2003

    Makes Grand Slam debut at Australian Open

    2003 Getty Images

  • 3/22 3 July 2004

    Wins first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon at age of 17

    2004 Getty Images

  • 4/22 22 August 2005

    Ranked world No 1 for the first time

    2005 AFP

  • 5/22 March 2006

    Forbes names Sharapova the highest-paid female athlete in the world

    2006 Getty Images

  • 6/22 10 September 2006

    Wins the US Open by beating Justine Henin

    2006 Getty Images

  • 7/22 27 January 2008

    Wins the Australian Open without dropping a set

    2008 AFP

  • 8/22 August 2008

    Long-standing shoulder injury requires surgery, forcing Sharapova to miss the 2008 Olympics

    2010 AFP

  • 9/22 14 January 2010

    Launches the Nike Maria Sharapova Collection after the success of the 'Little Black Dress' from the 2006 US Open.

    2006 Getty Images

  • 10/22 January 2011

    Splits with coach Michael Joyce, appoints Thomas Hogstedt

    2009 Getty Images

  • 11/22 January 2012

    Ends engagement to Slovenian professional basketball player Sasha Vujacic after three-year relationship

    BURAK KARA

  • 12/22 10 June 2012

    Completes career Grand Slam after winning the French Open

    2012 AFP

  • 13/22 June 2012

    Named the 15th highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes

    2012 Getty Images

  • 14/22 5 August 2012

    Wins Olympic silver medal at London 2012 after losing to Serena Williams in final

    2012 AFP

  • 15/22 11 January 2013

    Global launch of Sugarpova sweets line alongside Jeff Rubin

    2013 Getty Images

  • 16/22 September 2013

    Considers changing her name to Maria Sugarpova for the US Open but decides against it

    2013 AFP

  • 17/22 September 2013

    Third shoulder injury ends her season prematurely

    2013 AFP

  • 18/22 7 June 2014

    Wins second French Open title by defeating Simona Halep

    2014 Getty Images

  • 19/22 July 2015

    Splits up with boyfriend and fellow tennis professional Grigor Dimitrov

    2014 Getty Images

  • 20/22 26 January 2016

    Knocked out in Australian Open quarter-finals by Serena Williams and doesn’t play again due to injury

    2016 Getty Images

  • 21/22 February 2016

    Announces deal to make Sugarpova Premium Chocolates with Polish company Baron Chocolatier to be released in May this year

    Getty Images

  • 22/22 7 February 2016

    Sharapova reveals she has failed a drug test after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, with the ITF provisionally suspending her from 12 March.

    2016 Getty Images

The Russian will definitely need a wild card to play at the French Open and, unless she does very well at her comeback tournaments, is likely to face a similar situation at Wimbledon.

The All England Club will no doubt be hoping Sharapova earns her place by right, for if she does not it faces a tricky decision.

Not giving entry to a former champion would be a big call, but being seen to support a player who has served a doping suspension would also be controversial.

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova fails drugs test

Tennis has come under fire for its anti-doping practices, and tournaments and governing bodies have been keen to stress their strong stance on the issue.

Murray is one of the sport's most hardline critics of doping offenders, and he told The Times: "I think you should really have to work your way back."

Murray wins first singles match since Australian Open exit

But the world number one has not been surprised to see Sharapova invited to play at tournaments, with the Russian one of tennis' biggest stars.

He added: "The majority of tournaments are going to do what they think is best for their event. If they think having big names there is going to sell more seats, then they're going to do that.

"She (Sharapova) has an opportunity to try to improve her ranking and potentially not need a wild card (for Wimbledon).

Murray has repeatedly said Sharapova should not be handed wildcards (Getty)

"But then if she doesn't, that becomes Wimbledon's decision and how they want to play that. I'm sure they'll think long and hard about it and how they feel people will view it and then make the right decision for them."

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, the last big warm-up event for the French Open, became the latest tournament to announce a wild card for Sharapova on Wednesday.

