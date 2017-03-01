Andy Murray does not think Maria Sharapova or other doping offenders should be given wild cards into tournaments but understands why the Russian is being welcomed back.
The five-time grand slam champion will be unranked when she makes her return from a 15-month doping ban next month.
She has already been guaranteed wild cards into tournaments in Stuttgart - her first match will be the day her ban runs out on April 26 - Madrid and Rome.
Maria Sharapova's career defining moments
Maria Sharapova's career defining moments
-
1/22 19 April 2001
Makes professional debut at the age of 14
2001 Getty Images
-
2/22 14 January 2003
Makes Grand Slam debut at Australian Open
2003 Getty Images
-
3/22 3 July 2004
Wins first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon at age of 17
2004 Getty Images
-
4/22 22 August 2005
Ranked world No 1 for the first time
2005 AFP
-
5/22 March 2006
Forbes names Sharapova the highest-paid female athlete in the world
2006 Getty Images
-
6/22 10 September 2006
Wins the US Open by beating Justine Henin
2006 Getty Images
-
7/22 27 January 2008
Wins the Australian Open without dropping a set
2008 AFP
-
8/22 August 2008
Long-standing shoulder injury requires surgery, forcing Sharapova to miss the 2008 Olympics
2010 AFP
-
9/22 14 January 2010
Launches the Nike Maria Sharapova Collection after the success of the 'Little Black Dress' from the 2006 US Open.
2006 Getty Images
-
10/22 January 2011
Splits with coach Michael Joyce, appoints Thomas Hogstedt
2009 Getty Images
-
11/22 January 2012
Ends engagement to Slovenian professional basketball player Sasha Vujacic after three-year relationship
BURAK KARA
-
12/22 10 June 2012
Completes career Grand Slam after winning the French Open
2012 AFP
-
13/22 June 2012
Named the 15th highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes
2012 Getty Images
-
14/22 5 August 2012
Wins Olympic silver medal at London 2012 after losing to Serena Williams in final
2012 AFP
-
15/22 11 January 2013
Global launch of Sugarpova sweets line alongside Jeff Rubin
2013 Getty Images
-
16/22 September 2013
Considers changing her name to Maria Sugarpova for the US Open but decides against it
2013 AFP
-
17/22 September 2013
Third shoulder injury ends her season prematurely
2013 AFP
-
18/22 7 June 2014
Wins second French Open title by defeating Simona Halep
2014 Getty Images
-
19/22 July 2015
Splits up with boyfriend and fellow tennis professional Grigor Dimitrov
2014 Getty Images
-
20/22 26 January 2016
Knocked out in Australian Open quarter-finals by Serena Williams and doesn’t play again due to injury
2016 Getty Images
-
21/22 February 2016
Announces deal to make Sugarpova Premium Chocolates with Polish company Baron Chocolatier to be released in May this year
Getty Images
-
22/22 7 February 2016
Sharapova reveals she has failed a drug test after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, with the ITF provisionally suspending her from 12 March.
2016 Getty Images
The Russian will definitely need a wild card to play at the French Open and, unless she does very well at her comeback tournaments, is likely to face a similar situation at Wimbledon.
The All England Club will no doubt be hoping Sharapova earns her place by right, for if she does not it faces a tricky decision.
Not giving entry to a former champion would be a big call, but being seen to support a player who has served a doping suspension would also be controversial.
Tennis has come under fire for its anti-doping practices, and tournaments and governing bodies have been keen to stress their strong stance on the issue.
Murray is one of the sport's most hardline critics of doping offenders, and he told The Times: "I think you should really have to work your way back."
But the world number one has not been surprised to see Sharapova invited to play at tournaments, with the Russian one of tennis' biggest stars.
He added: "The majority of tournaments are going to do what they think is best for their event. If they think having big names there is going to sell more seats, then they're going to do that.
"She (Sharapova) has an opportunity to try to improve her ranking and potentially not need a wild card (for Wimbledon).
"But then if she doesn't, that becomes Wimbledon's decision and how they want to play that. I'm sure they'll think long and hard about it and how they feel people will view it and then make the right decision for them."
The Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, the last big warm-up event for the French Open, became the latest tournament to announce a wild card for Sharapova on Wednesday.
- More about:
- Tennis
- Andy Murray
- Maria Sharapova
- French Open
- Wimbledon