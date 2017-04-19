  1. Sport
  2. Tennis

Russian state medical agency boasts of better replacements for banned substance meldonium

Federal Medical-Biological Agency head Vladimir Uiba has crowed that Russia has found 'several drugs which are not banned and work significantly better than meldonium'

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion

Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion

  • 1/16 The Maria Sharapova wildcard debate

    A number of current and former tennis pros have weighed in with their opinion on whether or not Sharapova should be handed a series of wildcards as she returns from her suspension for taking the cardiac drug meldonium.

    AFP/Getty

  • 2/16 Caroline Wozniacki

    "First of all I think she's a good draw for tennis, women's tennis in general. But two, I think it's questionable allowing - no matter who it is - a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week. So from the tournament side I think it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what."

    Getty

  • 3/16 Victoria Azarenka

    "She has such a huge fanbase and obviously that's going to bring more attraction to see how she will do, so I think it's good for tennis, good entertainment."

    Getty

  • 4/16 Dominika Cibulkova

    “I don’t think it is right but what can we do about it? She’s still banned but she can come on site on Wednesday, that’s pretty strange."

    Getty

  • 5/16 Angelique Kerber

    "It's a little bit strange for the players that she can walk on site on Wednesday and she can play on Wednesday."

    Getty

  • 6/16 Heather Watson

    “From the tournament standpoint, she will bring in the crowds and make money. But, from a moral standpoint, you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban. It just seems a bit easy.”

    Getty

  • 7/16 Simona Halep

    "Her return is good for tennis, she is impatient, she wants to play and win."

    Getty

  • 8/16 Venus Williams

    "I think the bodies have made their decision, and she has an opportunity to come back and continue her career. I think she should be allowed to continue that. If people want to give her wildcards, I guess that's the tournaments' decision as they weigh other wildcards. It will be nice to have her back in the game."

    Getty

  • 9/16 Svetlana Kuznetsova

    "I understand, because if we talk about cheaters, people who cheat, you would say, 'Why would cheaters get a wildcard?'. But then if there is some mistake, you know, it's a little bit of a different story."

    Getty

  • 10/16 Andy Murray

    "I think you should really have to work your way back."

    Getty

  • 11/16 Roger Federer

    "It´s a tough one. What do you want me to tell you? Like you said, because it´s the first, it kind of is what it is. You know, some people will like it; some people won´t. She paid the price for what she did, so that´s all you can say there."

    Getty

  • 12/16 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

    "It's like if you give a sweet to a kid who did a bad thing, it's going to do it again. It sends the wrong message."

    Getty

  • 13/16 Andy Roddick

    "If there's a smaller event that will benefit from having Maria, I don't begrudge them giving her the card. The Grand Slams are different. They're held to a higher standard because there's so much interest in them."

    Getty

  • 14/16 Nick Kyrgios

    "I'm anti-anything that's performance-enhancing, massively against it. I'm not the one to say what [violators] should -- or shouldn't -- get afterwards, but it doesn't make sense to support people who cheat."

    Getty

  • 15/16 Jack Sock

    I don't know. It's a tournament director's decision who gets [wild cards]. As a player, I have no say one way or another."

    Getty

  • 16/16 And as for Maria herself?

    The Russian has stayed silent on her impending return, which will be on April 26 at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

    Getty

A Russian state medical agency says it has found new and improved alternatives to meldonium, the banned substance for which tennis star Maria Sharapova tested positive.

Federal Medical-Biological Agency head Vladimir Uiba says Russia has found "several drugs which are not banned and work significantly better than meldonium," in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

Uiba didn't name the new drugs and it wasn't immediately clear whether they are already being used by top Russian athletes. Uiba's agency is tasked with providing medical support to Russian national teams in many sports.

sharapova-m.jpg
Sharapova is due to make her return to the court next week (Getty)

Sharapova was among over 100 athletes who tested positive after the heart drug meldonium was banned in sport last year.

Most of those were cleared because of evidence they had stopped taking meldonium before it was banned, though Sharapova was suspended because she had taken it after the cutoff date.

Numerous claims have been made over recent decades about meldonium, which is marketed for sufferers from heart and circulatory conditions, including that it can increase physical and mental endurance.

meldonium.jpg
Packets of Mildronate (Meldonium) medication capsules (AFP/Getty)

However, Russian officials have said it is not performance-enhancing in a sports context, and argued it prevents heart attacks under extreme stress.

Sharapova said last year she used meldonium for 10 years for reasons including a magnesium deficiency, irregular heart test results and a family history of diabetes.

Sharapova will return to the WTA Tour at a competition in Stuttgart on Apr. 26, the day her 15-month ban ends.

Comments