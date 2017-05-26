A number of fire engines are present at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), where a fire has broken out on a Wimbledon practice court.

Dramatic images taken from outside the club show a hedge close to one of the practice courts ablaze, near heavy construction equipment.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed on Twitter that four fire engines had been dispatched to tackle the blaze.

Four fire engines are currently attending reports of a fire in the practice court area of the All England Tennis Club in #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BARMYMAYWv — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 26, 2017

"Four fire engines are currently attending reports of a fire in the practice court area of the All England Tennis Club," they said in a short statement published to their Twitter page.

"The AELTC can confirm the London Fire Brigade has been attending a small fire outside Gate 1, which has now been extinguished," they said.

A roof is being added to Wimbledon's No 1 Court ( Getty )

Gate 1 is located close to Wimbledon's No 1 Court, which is in the process of having a retractable roof added to it. The roof is expected to be ready for the 2019 Championships.

The Championships are due to begin on Monday 3 July, with the gentleman's singles concluding the tournament on Sunday 16 July.

Andy Murray won the tournament for a second time last year, while Serena Williams defeated Angelique Kerber in the women's singles.

More follows…