Debts accumulated during university years are so high that students are suffering from mental ill health and cannot afford to buy food, according to new research.

Sky-high tuition fees and the rising cost of living have been blamed for “overwhelming” stress levels felt by the majority of students, with one in seven admitting they have been chased by debt collectors as a result of missing rent payments.

A survey commissioned by financial technology company Intelligent Environments found three-quarters of students who receive maintenance loans feel stressed about the amount of debt they accumulate while studying, with over a third (39 per cent) saying they cannot afford their weekly food shop.

Over a quarter of students admitted to missing rent payments, with three in five polled (58 per cent) running out of money completely before their next payment is due.

Estelle Clarke, advisory board member for the Intergenerational Foundation, said the findings were particularly concerning in light of recent Government moves to sell off student loan debts to private companies.

She said: “There is an undisputed negative relationship between debt and mental health. Being unable to pay bills is particularly stressful.

“Student loans put unnecessary pressure on borrowers because they are so expensive. It is upsetting to think of students depriving themselves of food and perhaps enduring loneliness, trapped in their rooms because they cannot afford to eat or go out.

“Unfortunately, the proposed sales of student loans could well make the situation even worse,” she added. “This grossly unfair reality has serious implications for mental health.”

David Webber, managing director at Intelligent Environments, called the results “worrying” and suggested banks could do more to support younger customers, in particular in managing their finances.

But industry experts warn the figures are reflective of a higher education system that is becoming increasingly unaffordable, forcing students to take out unmanageable loans they will never be able to pay off.

Ucas figures released earlier this month pointed to a dramatic fall in student application numbers from the UK and abroad, fuelling fears many students are being put off higher education due to the financial implications.

Student news in pictures







34 show all Student news in pictures

































































1/34 South Korean policemen detain a student demonstrator during a protest against South Korean President Park Geun-Hye EPA

2/34 South Korean policemen detain student protestors during a protest against South Korean President Park Geun-Hye outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. The protesters demanded that the parliament takes steps to impeach President Park Geun-Hye EPA

3/34 Filipino demonstrators face off with anti-riot police during a protest near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippine EPA

4/34 Hundreds of protesters including Indigenous People, students and militant groups marched towards the US Embassy to protest against the presence of US military troops and condemning the violent dispersal which left at least forty people hurt including twenty police officers and three people who were run over by a police van EPA

5/34 A federal judge in Mexico has ordered that a once-fugitive police chief be held on charges of kidnapping in the disappearance of 43 students

6/34 A man holds up a photograph of a missing student with a caption reading 'We are missing 43,' during a meeting marking the 25-month anniversary of the disappearances of 43 students in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City. A federal judge in Mexico has ordered that a once-fugitive police chief be held on charges of kidnapping in the disappearance of 43 students AP

7/34 Miguel Perez, an intern student from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, puts away his cell phone before walking into the operating room at the Dr. Isaac Gonzalez MartÌnez Oncological Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Once they complete their general surgery training, many residents are moving to the United States in search of better wages, one of the main factors linked to the current shortage of specialists in the Island

8/34 Fewer EU students have applied to start university courses in the UK next autumn. There was a 9% fall in the numbers who had applied for courses, according to admissions service UCAS. PA wire

9/34 University students protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. Masses of protesters jammed the streets of Venezuela's capital on the heels of a move by congress to open a political trial against Maduro, whose allies have blocked moves for a recall election AP

10/34 University students protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela AP

11/34 Thousands, most of them high school students, march during a demonstration in Madrid, Spain, on a one day strike to protest about the country's education law that increases the number of annual exams AP

12/34 Students gather on the west mall to confront the Young Conservatives of Texas student organization over a controversial bake sale on The University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas. The Young Conservatives of Texas chapter at the University of Texas-Austin sparked the protest with an affirmative action bake sale. The club encouraged students to buy a cookie and talk about the disastrous policy that is affirmative action

13/34 Donald Parish Jr, right, confronts Electrical and Computer Engineering senior Dewayne Perry over a controversial bake sale on The University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas. The Young Conservatives of Texas chapter at the University of Texas-Austin sparked the protest with an affirmative action bake sale. The club encouraged students to buy a cookie and talk about the disastrous policy that is affirmative action AP

14/34 Brigham Young University announced that students who report sexual assault will no longer be investigated for possible violations of the Mormon-owned school's strict honor code that bans such things as alcohol use AP

15/34 Students of secondary education march to protest against the final examinations and LOMCE (The Improvement Quality Education Law) law, after a call by trade unions, in Murcia, Spain EPA

16/34 South African police have used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse hundreds of protesters who had marched to the parliament building to call for free university education, where the finance minister was giving a budget speech AP

17/34 Police break up student protests outside the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa Reuters

18/34 South African Policemen fire rubber bullets at student protestors in Cape Town, South Africa AP

19/34 A student protestor is hit by a rubber bullet in Cape Town, South Africa AP

20/34 An injured student is helped by colleagues during protest outside the parliament during South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's medium term budget speech in Cape Town, South Africa Reuters

21/34 Plaintiffs and bereaved families of elementary school students killed in the tsunami that followed a major earthquake in northeastern Japan in 2011, show banners that say 'victory in a suit filed with the Sendai District Court' in Sendai. A Japanese court ordered municipalities to pay $13.7 million dollars to families of school children who were swept away to their deaths by the 2011 tsunami Getty

22/34 A group of student at Ewha Womans University calls for a thorough investigation into those involved in years of engagement with state affairs backstage by Choi Soon-sil, a personal confidante of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, at the school's front gate in Seoul, South Korea EPA

23/34 Students raise placards during a strike action called by the student union, in Madrid against university entry exams Getty

24/34 Libyans throw a newly graduated student into a fountain as they celebrate during the graduation ceremony for students from the Faculty of Pharmacy at the Al-Arab University in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi Getty

25/34 Libyans celebrate as they attend the graduation ceremony for students from the Faculty of Pharmacy at the Al-Arab University in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi Getty

26/34 Libyans celebrate as they attend the graduation ceremony for students from the Faculty of Pharmacy at the Al-Arab University in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi Getty

27/34 Thousands of Thai Catholic students take part in mourning tributes and in singing the Thai Royal Anthem to honour late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Saint Dominic School in Bangkok, Thailand EPA

28/34 Students of Silpakorn University paint portraits of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the university campus in Bangkok Getty

29/34 A student of Silpakorn University paints a portrait of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the university campus in Bangkok Getty

30/34 St Andrews University students take part in a foam fight known as Raisin Monday in the Lower College Lawn behind St Salvator's Quadrangle following the Raisin Weekend PA wire

31/34 St Andrews University students take part in a foam fight known as Raisin Monday in the Lower College Lawn behind St Salvator's Quadrangle following the Raisin Weekend, an annual tradition where student 'parents' inflict tasks on the unfortunate first-years they have adopted as 'children' as part of a mentoring scheme PA wire

32/34 Students at the Cuba's National Ballet School (ENB) in Havana, Cuba Reuters

33/34 Students at the Cuba's National Ballet School (ENB) take part in a practice in Havana, Cuba Reuters

34/34 Students at the Cuba's National Ballet School (ENB) wait in line to enter a classroom in Havana, Cuba Reuters

Shelly Asquith, National Union of Students (NUS) vice president said: “Students are being mounted with colossal levels of debt that are increasing year on year.

“The NUS is concerned about the impact this has on the likelihood of working-class students to apply to university.

“We also believe that increased poverty and debt is a major factor in the sharp increase of students experiencing mental ill health.”

In spite of social stereotypes, the top three items students said they spend their money on were rent (78 per cent), food (69 per cent) and utility bills (47 per cent), with the average student loan fund running dry by the sixth week of term.

A significant proportion of students with maintenance loans said they rely on additional sources of income to get through the term, with two-thirds (65 per cent) turning to parents or other family members in times of need.

Others rely on their student overdrafts (58 per cent), dip into their savings (27 per cent), incur further debts on credit cards (six per cent) and even take out payday loans (nine per cent) to help tide them over.

House of Lords blocks controversial Higher Education bill

Fionnuala Allen, a second year Nutrition student at Manchester Metropolitan University, said although she enjoyed university, the experience had been marred significantly by stress caused by her finances.

“I receive the maintenance loan and work around 30 hours a month but most of my money goes to rent, food and utilities,” she said.

“My maintenance loan runs out really quickly and my job is a zero-hours contract, so I can only work when there are shifts available.

“I regularly go into my student overdraft to get by, and in the past I’ve had to borrow money from my dad. Before Christmas I had to ask my estate agent if they were OK with me paying my rent a month late.

“My housemates and I were also on a diet of rice and peas for a week because it’s cheap and you can buy it in bulk.

“People assume students spend their money on nights out, but I regularly have to choose not to go out, so I can buy food. I’ve also had to miss classes and delay assignments when shifts become available and I have to take them when I can. It’s really stressful constantly thinking about money when I should be focusing on my studies.”

The total student debt owed in the UK is currently estimated at £71bn, with students in England leaving university with the highest average debt in the English-speaking world, a study revealed last year.

This month the Government began controversial plans to sell off billions of pounds worth of student debt to private loan companies, a move experts warned could lead come at a high cost to taxpayers.

Universities Minister Jo Johnson said there would be no impact on graduates with loans, but union leaders have attacked the decision – with the NUS accusing the Government of pulling an “ugly move” on students.

Ms Clarke added: “The dreadful injustice is that every single day, while students are scrimping and saving, punitive monthly compounding interest is being added to their loans, snowballing them into unmanageable debt – and at a time when students can, literally, do nothing about it.

“While students are suffering from lack of money, extortionate interest charges are still being added to their loans. It is exploitation at best.

“The Government has created this issue and now needs to remedy it with fair financing for students.”

Mr Webber said: “The fact that students are taking on further debts such as credit cards, overdrafts and even payday loans to repay the money they already owe, is worrying. Debt can have a devastating effect on people, impacting everything from exam results to relationships with partners, family and friends.

“Banks need to be doing more to assist students in managing their finances responsibly to help them get through university without having to resort to more forms of borrowing.

“As younger generations look for digital solutions to keep on top of their spending and debt repayment levels, banks need to adapt and provide students with the digital tools to improve their relationship with money.

“This will help them keep on top of outgoings and monthly budgets. Greater visibility around spending habits will make people more aware of their bank balance, making it harder for them to go into debt unnecessarily.”