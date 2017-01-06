The verdict is in, apparently.

Britain has “the world’s top economy after Brexit”, according to The Times. “The truth is that Brexit Britain’s on a roll,” claims Alex Brummer in the Daily Mail. “We are in a mini-boom,” claims Alistair Heath in the Telegraph.

The Sun and the Express all inform their readers that the Bank of England now believes its Brexit recession warning was a professional error on a par with Michael Fish’s infamous dismissal of the possibility of a hurricane in 1987.

If you get your information from the right-wing press you would be led to believe that the British economy is booming thanks to Brexit, and that ranks of chastened economists have now belatedly accepted that Britain is entering economic nirvana thanks to the public’s wise decision to leave the European Union last June.

But you would be misled – grossly.

1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Consider the booming point. The latest official estimate of growth in the third quarter of 2016 – the three months following the Brexit vote – is 0.6 per cent. That’s the same as the second quarter and roughly in line with estimates of the UK’s long-term trend growth output. While certainly better than many economists – including the Bank of England – expected, it hardly constitutes a “boom”.

And are we really the “top economy”? The Office for Budget Responsibility expects full year growth for the UK in 2016 of 2.1 per cent. That would indeed be higher than the IMF’s forecast for the US (1.6 per cent), France (1.3 per cent) and Germany (1.7 per cent). Yet the Fund and other international forecasters such as the OECD expect all those economies to grow faster than the UK in 2017.

Despite the headlines, the consensus view of professional economists in both the public and private sector is that the UK will experience a serious growth slowdown next year, thanks to lower household consumption brought on by higher inflation and weaker business investment induced by uncertainty over our future trade prospects.

Andy Haldane, the Bank’s chief economist, did concede yesterday that the bank underestimated the resilience of the British consumer in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote. “A fair cop”, as he put it.

But he also stressed that “this is more a question of timing than of a fundamental reassessment of the fortunes of the economy” and pointed out that the Bank’s most recent forecasts show a record downgrade in cumulative growth over the next three years relative to its pre-June expectations. In other words, the pain of Brexit has been delayed in the Bank’s view rather than avoided.

At the Autumn Statement in December, the OBR projected that public finances will be worse off by £59bn by 2020-21, thanks to the deterioration of the economy brought on by the Brexit vote. And that takes full account of Britain no longer having to pay into the EU budget after 2019.

What of the longer term? The media has also this week seized on some criticisms of the Treasury’s forecasts for the negative impact of a “hard Brexit” (where we leave the single market and trade under minimal World Trade Organisation rules) by the Centre for Business Research at Cambridge University. The CBR argues that the so-called “gravity model” of trade patterns – where countries tend to trade more with countries that are geographically closer – used by the Treasury was implausible.

Yet the CBR view is very much a minority one within the economics profession. By presenting an “economics profession split” story on the longer-term impact of Britain leaving the single market, media organisations are doing something as misleading and irresponsible as suggesting that the scientific community is split on the causes of climate change.

Despite today’s headlines and the wilful distortions of the pro-Brexit press, the firm consensus among the majority of credible economists remains that Brexit will ultimately hurt the British economy and have a negative impact on the public’s living standards. And that the harder the Brexit, the greater the pain.