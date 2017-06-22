“We are all Brexiteers now.” The phrase was uttered by many politicians who had opposed leaving the EU but had no appetite to oppose the public’s decision in the referendum held a year ago.

Many of the 48 per cent were unreconciled, feeling cheated by the Brexiteers’ false promises, notably the pledge to pump £350m a week into the NHS when our membership fee to the EU club ended. Leave campaign leaders admit they would not have won without it.

A majority of Conservative MPs had backed Remain but most agreed with their new leader Theresa May when she repeatedly declared: “Brexit means Brexit.” Only 10 Labour MPs supported leaving the EU. Under a different leader, the Opposition might have put up more of a fight. But Jeremy Corbyn, a long-standing Eurosceptic and reluctant Remainer, had no intention of dying in the ditch for a capitalist club and could not afford to alienate the white working class voters who had backed Leave. Only the Liberal Democrats, for whom the 48 per cent was a rather bigger group than the 8 per cent they won at the 2015 election, tried to keep EU membership alive by offering a referendum on the exit deal.

​Hardline Brexiteers were not as jubilant as you would expect. Surprised by their historic triumph, many still feared that defeat would somehow by snatched away from them. They were reassured when Ms May finally declared her hand in January in a speech at Lancaster House: Britain would leave the single market and the customs union. A band of 30 pro-European Tory MPs talked a good game and threatened to rebel but rarely delivered. They were outgunned by a highly-organised European Reform Group of 60 backbenchers who rallied behind Ms May’s hard Brexit.

Only one Tory MP, Kenneth Clarke, voted against triggering Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty to formally open exit talks. It was passed by 498 votes to 114 in February. When Mr Corbyn then declared that the “real fight starts now” over the detail, he was ridiculed. Finally, the Europhobes could celebrate “game, set and match”. For pro-Europeans, there was brave talk about public opinion changing, but no sign of it as Project Fear’s prophecies of economic doom failed to materialise.

The only ones warning that Ms May could “backslide on Brexit” were Ukip, as it whistled to keep its spirits up. The rebels no longer had a cause; it had been achieved.

Very few people believed the Brexit see-saw could tip again. But, remarkably, it did. Looking ahead to difficult EU negotiations, Ms May called a snap election for 8 June. Her aims were to crush an apparently weak Labour Party and win such a strong public mandate for her Brexit strategy that Parliament would not dare to challenge.

1/26 Brexit will put British patients at 'back of the queue' for new drugs Brexit will put British patients at the “back of the queue” for vital new drugs, the Government has been warned – forcing them to wait up to two years longer A medicines regulator has raised the alarm over a likely decision to pull out of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as the EU itself. ealth Secretary Jeremy Hunt dropped the bombshell , when he said he expected the UK would quit the EMA – because it is subject to rulings by the European Court of Justice. Getty Images

2/26 London to lose status as 'gateway to Europe' for banks One of Germany’s top banking regulators has warned that London could lose its status as “gateway to Europe” for the banking sector after Britain quits the European trading bloc. Andreas Dombret, who is an executive board member for the Bundesbank—Germany’s central bank—told a private meeting of German businesses and banks earlier this week in Frankfurt that even if banking rules were “equivalent” between the UK and the rest of the EU, that was still “miles away from [Britain having] access to the single market”, the BBC reports. Jason Hawkes

3/26 Exodus The number of financial sector professionals in Britain and continental Europe looking for jobs in Ireland rocketed in the months after the UK voted to leave the European Union Shutterstock

4/26 Brexit is making FTSE 100 executives richer Pay packages of many FTSE 100 chief executive officers are partly tied to how well share prices are doing rather than the CEO’s performance -- and some stocks are soaring. ritish equities got a boost since the June vote because the likes of Rio Tinto, Smiths Group and WPP generate most sales abroad and earn a fortune when they convert these revenues back into the weakened pound. Sterling’s fall also made UK stocks more affordable for overseas investors. Rex

5/26 Theresa May: UK to leave single market Theresa May has said the UK "cannot possibly" remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all". Getty

6/26 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

7/26 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

8/26 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

9/26 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

10/26 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

11/26 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

12/26 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

13/26 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

14/26 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

15/26 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

16/26 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

17/26 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

18/26 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

19/26 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

20/26 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

21/26 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

22/26 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

23/26 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

24/26 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

25/26 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

26/26 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

What looked like a masterstroke turned out to be a catastrophic mistake. Against all the odds, Ms May lost her working majority of 17. She also lost control over the Brexit process. Instead of Parliament being sidelined, it was suddenly and unexpectedly empowered. In justifying her disastrous election, the Prime Minister had overstated the chances of her Brexit plan being sabotaged by MPs and peers. After the election, pro-Europeans saw an opportunity to dilute it, and a minority could even dream again of stopping it.

After a year of living dangerously, it is the pro-Europeans who now have a spring in their step. “We are not dancing in the streets, but we are back in the game,” one leading figure said. Re-energised Europhile Tories discuss alliances with MPs in other parties. Previously cowed pro-Europeans in the Cabinet flex their muscles, ready to exploit their new clout now that Ms May’s authority has been shot to pieces. The voice of business, unheard in the election, calls for the economy, not control of migration, to be put first.

In this world of topsy-turvy politics, hardline Brexiteers are not in despair yet, but some are nervous. The more paranoid amongst them can again see their worst nightmare coming true. They are relieved that Ms May remains committed to leaving the single market and customs union. But they worry that Parliament could now throw a spanner in all their works.

The Europhobes want a clean break with the EU in 2019. They fear that pro-Europeans, led by the Chancellor Philip Hammond, will win a longer transitional deal. In their nightmare, a temporary extension of the customs union, or something close to it, becomes permanent. In their eyes, the UK would then still be half-in the EU, bound by EU regulations and possibly by the European Court of Justice.

Although Brexiteers argue that more than 80 per cent of the electorate voted for two main parties who back Brexit, pro-Europeans counter that there is no majority in the country or Parliament for hard Brexit. In practice, this means that MPs would be unlikely to allow Ms May or her successor to walk out of the EU talks with no deal, and would send the Prime Minister back to Brussels to get a better one.

Even if Ms May had enhanced her majority, it would have been hard enough to get the eight complex Brexit Bills in the Queen’s Speech on to the statute book. Without a majority, ministers will daily have to tiptoe through a minefield. The House of Lords, which under parliamentary conventions would not have scuppered Ms May’s Brexit blueprint if she had won her mandate, now feels less constrained. Labour and the Lib Dems can usually defeat the Tories in the second chamber by joining forces. Another potential stumbling block for ministers is that the Scottish Parliament may need to approve some of the Brexit laws.

On the anniversary of the momentous decision to leave the EU, Parliament, rather than the Government, is in the driving seat. It has an unexpected opportunity to shape what Brexit really does mean.

The other big factor in that will be public opinion. Polls during the election campaign suggested that 68 per cent of people want to “get on” with Brexit. But as the downsides of hard Brexit and no EU deal become clearer in the new political climate, a change in the public mood would encourage MPs and peers to insist on a softer, more sensible Brexit. But, without a dramatic change in public opinion, they are unlikely to try to overturn the referendum or call another one.