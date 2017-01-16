Theresa May needs to focus on changing the attitudes of British businesses as much as she does on Brexit

When you listen carefully to the speech due to be given by the Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Brexit plans, remember that what she negotiates is only half the story. The other half – and perhaps it is really three quarters – will be how well British business performs in the new circumstances. And while I have faith in Theresa May’s bargaining skills, I don’t see how anybody can be impressed by the average quality of British management.

My first witness is Andy Haldane, the chief economist of the Bank of England. He is gifted, self-confident and able to think creatively. I was very struck by what he said recently at a meeting organised by the Institute for Government. He was speaking without notes, thinking aloud.

In the key passage of his speech, Haldane started from the basic proposition that “productivity is fundamental in determining living standards across the economy over time”. From which it follows, it seems to me, that productivity – business efficiency – will be fundamental in determining whether leaving the European Union is a success or not. Haldane went on to describe what he called a tale of two sorts of company.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

“There is a cohort of firms out there who are flying high. They are very productive – even more so than in the past”. Are these winners found in particular industries, say those based on advanced technologies? Or, are they common in particular regions of the country, like London and the South East, and not in others? No, says Haldane. “Interestingly” they are “not sector specific” or even “region specific”. He went on: “the better performing regions, productivity-wise, have a larger number of these high flying frontier firms, but all regions have some of them”. They have “high productivity, high skills, high profitability”.

However, “sitting alongside” the well managed companies – and here comes the crucial passage – is “a long tail of companies – low skills, low productivity, low profitability. And every sector, every region of the country has that long tail. And, boy, that tail is long. I am talking of between 75 per cent and 90 per cent of all companies’. Note the despair in Haldane’s remarks.

No wonder, because these aren’t failing companies in a technical sense. They are not expecting the bailiffs. But “their productivity has been stuck for the better part of two or three decades. It has flat lined. And as their productivity has flat-lined, so too has the income prospects of those that work for those companies.” Now because this poor performance is not explained by technological or regional factors, it leaves as the major explanation, quite simply, poor management.

Jeremy Corbyn says Theresa May risks 'trade war' with Europe over Brexit strategy

My second witness is Philip Hammond, the Chancellor of the Exchequer. In his Autumn Statement made on 23 November, he said that the decision to leave the EU made it “more urgent than ever the need to tackle our economy’s long-term weaknesses. Like the productivity gap”. He commented that the productivity gap was “well known, but shocking nonetheless”. And he gave these productivity comparisons: “we lag the US and Germany by some 30 percentage points. But we also lag France by over 20 and Italy by eight. Which means in the real world, it takes a German worker four days to produce what we make in five; which means, in turn, that too many British workers work longer hours for lower pay than their counterparts.”

Now hardly anybody in an official position likes to focus on the failings of British management. Not a Bank of England economist, however brave. Nor any Conservative MPs, for supporting business is an article of faith. Nor, for that matter, Labour MPs. Nor even journalists, for what do we know about running businesses?

This is where Hammond was exceedingly cunning. For hidden among the many measures announced in his Autumn Statement was this: “I am funding…(a)…business-led initiative to boost management skills across British businesses". So there is something wrong with British management skills after all! This is the proverbial cat being let out of the bag.

So what I hope is that the Prime Minister’s Brexit speech will be followed up by a similarly weighty address that announces a plan to tackle the widespread management failings of British business. For without this, Brexit will fail.