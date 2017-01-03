Fittingly for someone who never touches a drop of drink, Donald Trump will usher in a fun new form of prohibition when he is sworn into office on January 20.

Admittedly, it won’t require constitutional amendments to introduce and repeal it. This prohibition will be voluntary, brief, and largely limited to Joe and Joanna Six Packs, college frat kids, and anyone else partial to a drinking games. Because anyone partial to the traditional game whereby they down a shot whenever they recognise a performer at Trump’s inauguration will remain as dry as a Methodist lay preacher at a funeral.

Just over a fortnight before humanity’s worst mescaline-fuelled nightmare officially morphs into stark reality, the talent line-up remains magnificently obscure.

Many musicians have been approached, and offered huge money, to herald the 45th Prez in song. And all but one has declined. One leading refusenik is our own Sir Elton John. Pointing out that he is not “in a million years a Republican”, Elton added: “Why not ask Ted F****** Nugent?”

That always seemed the most obvious booking. Along with Kid Rock, the Confederate flag-waving eighth wit, the insanely right-wing guitar-thrashing Nugent seemed the only recognised artist who would play the inauguration without one of his own many guns pressed to his skull.

Why Messrs Rock and F******-Nugent haven’t been booked is unknown at this time. But reported targets who won’t be doing their thing in DC on January 20 include Celine Dion, Bruno Mars and – God knows why anyone approached her, what with her recent cameo as a professional Hillary campaigner – Katy Perry.

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







18 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

Ice T says he was rung about it, but declined to take the call and then blocked the number. Even Kanye West’s jackassery doesn’t extend to playing this gig.

Amusingly, the committee even set its sights on Aretha Franklin, who sang movingly at Obama’s first inauguration in 2008.

Andrea Bocelli is usually content to mark a miraculous against-the-odds triumph in song. You may recall his Nessun Dorma at the King Power the May night Leicester City were handed the Premier League trophy. But for whatever reason – fear of career death, plain good taste, a chest cold he pencilled in for January 20 back in November – the Italian tenor pulled out.

So it is that Trump looks to reality TV to plug holes in the schedule. Given that his presidency is the ultimately monstrous creation of that televisual Frankenstein, this too is fitting.

So far, the headline singing act is a certain Jackie Evancho, a now 18-year-old soprano who finished second on America’s Got Talent eight years ago. Why has no one warned the poor girl off? We’ve all done stupid and crazy things as teenagers. But next to this, joy-riding around Buckingham Palace in a nicked police car playing the Sex Pistols’ ‘God Save the Queen’ on a boombox while off your chump on crystal meth looks like a trivial misjudgement.

Not satisfied with Jackie Evancho, the Donald now casts his gaze across the Atlantic towards our home-bred products of Simon Cowell’s limited imagination. Rebecca Ferguson, a soulful X Factor runner-up from Liverpool, has been approached. She mischievously says she will only accept if she can perform ‘Strange Fruit’, a song protesting vicious racism recorded by Billie Holliday in 1939, but banned as too contentious due to its bizarrely negative take on lynchings. You assume the President-elect who merrily picked Jeff Sessions for his Attorney General will dodge Rebecca’s satirical bullet.

To recap: where Obama’s second inauguration featured Beyoncé lip-synching ‘The Star Spangled Banner’, his successor has been implicitly rejected by someone beaten to the poisoned chalice Syco recording contract by Matt Cardle.

'This isn't Woodstock ' - Trump adviser on inauguration

And Trump may not have hit rock bottom yet. What price a pleading eleventh honour phone call to Wagner (the Brazilian novelty crooner, not the late German opera fiend; although given the earlier Wagner’s muscular proto-Nazi politics and a Ouija board …?)

Might Same Difference sprinkle the magic of their sibling double act on Trump’s parade? Could a large fee tempt DJ Talent to reprise his lyrical tour de force (“I say Britain. You say talent. Britain’s got talent. It’s the DJ Talent”) from 2009’s Britain’s Got Talent? And how many more rejections before the weary cry of “All right, guys, we’ve put it off as long as humanly possible, but does anyone have a number for Jedward?” goes up?

From Paul Robeson to The Special AKA, there is a long and eloquent history of artists using their music to make important political points. This inauguration finds a whole generation doing it with the sound of silence.

Trump insists he couldn’t care less; that the last thing such a celebrity-phobic man of the people would want is a bunch of megastars celebrating him as he embarks on the road to making America great again. But it will seriously vex his thin-skinned little self that his first moments as President of the United States will see him illuminated, for the eyes of the entire world, as a pariah in his own land.

There may still be time to salvage the event with one big name signing. I’ve a hunch that Green Day might agree to perform so long as Trump let them to play American Idiot.