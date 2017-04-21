A left-wing, CND-supporting Labour leader portrayed as weak by the media against a younger, strong woman Conservative prime minister who takes a tough line on Europe. She is accused of calling an unnecessary, cut and run general election. A pro-European third party enjoys a bounce in the opinion polls and threatens Labour. Sound familiar?

I’m talking, of course, about 1983, and the battle between Michael Foot and Margaret Thatcher. It was the first election I covered as a Westminster journalist. Now, as I prepare for my last one, the wheel has turned full circle.

My abiding memory of 1983 was having a front row seat when a beleaguered Foot was given a bizarre mid-campaign vote of confidence by Jim Mortimer, Labour’s general secretary, who assured us ravenous press hounds that Foot would remain party leader for the election.

Anyone who takes on the establishment gets vilified, Corbyn says

Hopefully, Corbyn will avoid such a fate, even though doubts about his abilities among his MPs echo those about Foot 34 years ago. Tory MPs point up the similarities between the two left-wing leaders. So, more ominously, do Corbyn’s Labour critics. The silver lining for them is that a heavy Labour defeat would –they hope—get rid of Corbyn and his project.

One lesson the Labour leader can learn from 1983 is not to repeat Foot’s error of mistaking adulation from the party faithful for public support. That came to mind when I watched Corbyn’s strong opening speech to a very supportive rally. His response to a media question about Labour’s dire poll ratings seemed clever: he was 200-1 to win in 2015. But that was an election among Labour members, not the voters.

We know how the 1983 movie ended. Labour saw off the centre party’s threat but the Tories won a majority of 144, and Labour remained out of power for another 14 years.

UK news in pictures







30 show all UK news in pictures

























































1/30 20 April 2017 Casket of civil rights activist Darcus Howe Rex

2/30 20 April 2017 Tamara Howe, reads an intimate address to the congregation about her father Darcus Howe Rex

3/30 20 April 2017 Funeral of civil rights activist Darcus Howe, All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London. The service held in the church also incuded the Mangrove Steelpan pan, who played Amazing Grace to the congregation. Tamara Howe, Darcu Howes daughter addressed the mourners with an intimate insight into the activists life, and a handwritten letter from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was read out, thanking Mr Howe for all his contributions throughout his life Rex

4/30 20 April 2017 British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson greets US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London EPA

5/30 20 April 2017 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters as he arrives to make his first campaign speech of the 2017 general election at Assembly Hall in Westminster Getty Images

6/30 20 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north London Reuters

7/30 19 April 2017 Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere and Wladimir Klitschko during a training session Rex

8/30 19 April 2017 Anthony Joshua takes a break during the media workout at EIS Sheffield Getty Images

9/30 19 April 2017 Whizbee the Bee, mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships and Hero the Hedgehog, mascot for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 pose for pictures near Tower Bridge, London Getty Images

10/30 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, announcing a snap general election PA wire

11/30 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

12/30 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

13/30 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

14/30 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

15/30 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

16/30 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

17/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

18/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

19/30 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

20/30 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

21/30 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

22/30 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

23/30 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

24/30 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

25/30 5 April 2017 Getty Images

26/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

27/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

28/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

29/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

30/30 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

Today the Tories allow great expectations of a 100-plus majority to run dangerously out of control. If Theresa May wins a much smaller one, there would be a sense of disappointment. “Whatever we think about Labour’s weakness, we mustn’t take the election granted,” one senior Tory MP told me. Hubris, not Labour, is the biggest threat for May.

As I watched Corbyn’s speech, I kept thinking about Ed Miliband’s understandable obsession with being both radical and credible. I thought to myself that Miliband would give May a much tougher fight. Then I realised that we would not be having an election now if Miliband were Labour leader.

To paraphrase The West Wing, Labour will let Jeremy be Jeremy. After all, authenticity won him the Labour leadership. He will overdose on the radicalism and worry less about credibility. He will not shift back to the centre in the way Miliband did in 2015, when he made a last-minute effort to win economic credibility. It was too late then and it would be too late for Corbyn now.

Although rumours of a June election reached Team Corbyn a couple of weeks before May’s bombshell announcement, Labour is not ready for this election, as its talk about a “rolling manifesto” reveals. The party was right to unveil some much-needed policies over Easter such as a £10-an-hour national minimum wage; free school meals for all primary pupils and higher allowances for carers. At last, Labour no longer looked as though it was contemplating its own navel. The worry for the party is that voters have already made their minds up about Corbyn.

The Labour leader is right to argue this should not just be a Brexit election. We are also choosing a government that will decide our living standards and the state of our NHS, social care system and schools. But the media will make it a Brexit election and so Corbyn needs to get Labour’s fuzzy lines clear on that before he can win a hearing on public services.

Labour desperately needs a game-changer. Here it is. Turn the tables on the Brexiteers and whack the Tories on their Achilles heel. Promise an extra £350m a week for the NHS. Yes, the Tories would say it was not credible. But it would be radical. And it might just ensure a closer contest than anyone expects. Corbyn has thought about it previously, and bottled it. What has he got to lose now?