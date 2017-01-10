Jeremy Corbyn's insanely naive wage cap owes more to the dying days of old Labour in the 1970s than enterprise Britain in the 21st century.

Corbyn has proved, yet again, that he simply doesn't get it, reflected in his shocking opinion poll ratings.

On her worst Monday since coming to office, Theresa May was floundering with a winter NHS crisis, Brexit blues and a raft of policies to push through with a majority shrinking faster than a woolen sweater on a hot wash.

In a normal electoral cycle, the tired, washed up post-Cameron Conservatives would be facing electoral oblivion, even with the economy booming.

Corbyn's wage cap has just thrown the PM a lifeline. It just lost him the next general election. With Labour's relaunch over a cliff, May can win a supersize majority, come hell or high water, whenever she chooses to repeal the Fixed Term Act.

Anthony Rodriguez

Middlesex

Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories

Emily Hilton is right that the inability or unwillingness to acknowledge historic Palestinian narratives, frustrations and grievances is conducive to further violence, hatred and desperation. Jews and Arabs share common heritage. We should steadfastly exert all possible efforts to achieve a lasting and durable peace in the Middle East with all main stakeholders involved. As King Abdullah II of Jordan put it: "We must work together to restore Palestine, a nation in despair and without hope and in so doing, we will begin a process of building peace, not only throughout the region, but throughout the world."

Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London

Solving the NHS crisis

Hunt could choose to improve productivity, quality and morale in the NHS by permitting all the disciplines to function coherently and properly – that would cost nothing. Allowing clinicians, across the different disciplines, to be clinicians rather than managers or rigidly constrained cogs in an unfeeling machine would work.

Steve Ford

Haydon Bridge

A short term memory

The recent statement from our unelected Prime Minister on her planned reform agenda is beggars belief. She states that Brexit provides the opportunity to change society, implying that it was the EU that prevented the NHS spending sufficient funds on mental health to provide even a basic service to the mentally ill, particularly young people. It also seems our Brussels "masters" were also responsible for the failings of our educational system and the inability of UK Governments to ensure sufficient houses are built for our population.

Theresa May was a member of the Government who played around with the NHS, wasting millions in unnecessary re-organisations and failed to provide sufficient funds to meet the many challenges of an ageing population and improved treatments. Their lamentable record on house building and mixed record in education seems to be airbrushed from the Tory history book. It is about time she shared responsibility for the last six years and did not pretend she and her party are starting afresh. They have "form" but perhaps she should try the line "it wasn't me guv" it was my twin sister who was Home Secretary.

Colin Thomas

Herefordshire

Saving Birmingham’s arts and culture scene

Birmingham Museums Trust is facing substantial cuts from Birmingham City Council which may result in closures and cutbacks in 2017.

While we recognise that the council is facing difficult decisions at the moment, the severe cuts that we face, along with other organisations across the city’s arts and culture sector, are too much to bear, coming as they do on top of a series of previous reductions.

The council is currently proposing a £500,000 reduction in its funding from April, in addition to a previously agreed £250,000 cut, creating a massive £750,000 shortfall.

The current proposed cuts could result in partial or complete closure of some of the city’s most important heritage and culture venues in our care, including Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, Thinktank Science Museum, Aston Hall, Blakesley Hall, Museum of the Jewellery Quarter, Sarehole Mill, Soho House and Weoley Castle.

As the most visited civic collection in England the impact of these cuts on the region’s arts and culture sector would be significant and this is why we have launched a public petition to gather support which closes on 16th January.

Dr Ellen McAdam, Director of Birmingham Museums Trust

Birmingham