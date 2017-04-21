The criminalisation of the mentally ill is one of the cruellest and most easily avoidable tragedies of our era. In the next few days, the state of Arkansas is intending to execute by lethal injection a 60-year-old man called Bruce Ward who showed signs of insanity at the time of his conviction for murder and was diagnosed by a court-recognised psychiatrist in 2006 as being a paranoid schizophrenic.

Ward is one of seven men facing execution in Arkansas after the first death sentence in the state since 2005 was carried out on Thursday. “He appears not to understand that he is about to die, believing instead that he is preparing for a ‘special mission’ as an evangelist,” says a report by the Harvard University Fair Punishment Project. A second man scheduled for execution is Jason McGehee who suffers from bipolar disorder and possible brain damage.

The prison systems in the US and UK have replaced psychiatric hospitals as the place where people suffering from severe mental illness are most likely to find themselves. It is a process that has been going on since the 1960s, fuelled by a desire to save money, a belief that medication would replace hospitalisation, and a liberal reaction against what was seen as unnecessary incarceration. Between 1955 and 2016, the number of state hospital beds in the US available to psychiatric patients fell by over 97 per cent from 559,000 to just 38,000. An expert noted despairingly that the biggest de facto psychiatric institutions in the US today are Los Angeles County jail, Chicago’s Cook County jail and New York’s Riker’s Island. Those who are not in prison or hospital “become violent or, more often, the victims of violence. They grow sicker and die. The personal and public costs are incalculable,” says a report by the Treatment Advocacy Center in Virginia. Mentally ill people, usually poor and unemployable because of their condition, are sometimes advised that the only way they will get even the crudest treatment is by being sent to prison.

Prince Harry sought counselling after death of Princess Diana led to 'total chaos'

The same process is happening in Britain. One of the justifications for closing down the old asylum system was that they were too much like prisons, but the paradoxical result has been that psychiatric patients are now ending up in real prisons. The number of beds available for mental health patients in the UK has dropped by three quarters since 1986/87 to about 17,000, while the Centre for Mental Health says that 21,000 mentally ill people are imprisoned, making up a quarter of the prison population.

For many mentally ill people, the prospect of incarceration is becoming probable in an unexpected reversion to eighteenth century practice. Some are left to wander the streets but most are looked after by their families who may not have the resources to do so. Deceptively progressive sounding words, like ‘deinstitutionalisation’ in the US and ‘care in the community’ in the UK, are used to describe the ending of the vast system that once catered for psychiatric patients.

Some of these institutions were hellholes, and others became unnecessary because medication was available from the 1950s that controlled some of the worst symptoms of mental illness. But the old system did at least provide an asylum in the sense of a place of safety where people who could not look after themselves were cared for. Supposing ‘care in the community’ had been more than an attractive slogan, it might have provided something of a replacement for the old asylums, but the care it provided was always inadequate.

The reality of the new system was best described by the detective-story writer P.D. James, an administrator in the NHS in London whose husband was a long-term patient in a mental hospital. She wrote that since the 1970s community care “could be described more accurately as the absence of care in a community still largely resentful or frightened of mental illness.”

World news in pictures







50 show all World news in pictures

































































































1/50 20 April 2017 In this handout provided by NASA, the Soyuz MS-04 rocket carrying Expedition 51 Soyuz Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan Getty Images

2/50 20 April 2017 Visitors listen to remarks by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on a giant monitor in the atrium of the IMF headquarters during a press briefing to open the IMF and World Bank's 2017 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington DC Reuters

3/50 20 April 2017 A Kashmiri school girl throws stones at Indian paramilitary soldiers during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir AP

4/50 20 April 2017 Kashmiri school girls tend to wounded girl after she was hit by a stone during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday fired tear gas to stop student demonstrations as sporadic protests by students continued on straight fourth day even as authorities closed colleges and universities in the restive region. The students have been protesting since Monday against a police raid in a college in southern Pulwama town on Saturday in which at least 50 students were injured AP

5/50 20 April 2017 Former president of Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre addresses the media after testifying in the Guertel political corruption case at the National Court in Madrid, Spain EPA

6/50 20 April 2017 US Defense Secretary James Mattis briefs reporters after his arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel AP

7/50 20 April 2017 An exterior view for the Holy Shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadim in the Kadhimiyah district of Baghdad, Iraq. Tens of thousands of Shiite worshippers streamed into the Iraqi capital amid heavy security to mark the anniversary of the death of Imam Musa al-Kadim who was the seventh of the twelve Shia Imams EPA

8/50 20 April 2017 Indian nomad youths play in the water with their herd of buffaloes as they cool off in the Tawi River on a hot day on the outskirts of Jammu Getty Images

9/50 20 April 2017 Russian Defence Ministry's forest guard member controls a firefighting robot during drills to fight wildfires Getty Images

10/50 20 April 2017 A firefighting robot during drills to fight wildfires held by Russian Defence Ministry's forest guards Getty Images

11/50 19 April 2017 Demonstrators take cover with a piece of corrugated tin roofing during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what's been dubbed the 'mother of all marches' against the president AP

12/50 19 April 2017 Opposition supporters clash with police during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela Reuters

13/50 19 April 2017 Government supporters attend a rally in Caracas, Venezuela Reuters

14/50 19 April 2017 An artist's rendering of a Harper's Bazaar magazine cover is projected onto the Empire State Building's north facade to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Harper's Bazaar Magazine in New York EPA

15/50 19 April 2017 Zoe Saldana at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' film premiere in Los Angeles, California Rex

16/50 17 April 2017 A femen attacks Marine Le Pen as she delivers a speech in Paris Rex

17/50 16 April 2017 People take part in the Colour Run 2017 's edition in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Colour Run is a five kilometres paint race without winners nor prizes, while runners are showered with coloured powder at stations along the run Getty Images

18/50 16 April 2017 A woman pours coloured powder on a man as they take part in the Colour Run 2017 's edition, in Paris Getty Images

19/50 16 April 2017 A Somali soldier patrols next to the burnt-out wreckage of a car that was used by suspected al-shabab fighters Getty Images

20/50 16 April 2017 Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) place a dead migrant on their rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) into a body bag before transferring it to their ship Phoenix, after some 20 migrants drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya Reuters

21/50 16 April 2017 Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp' on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday, and to celebrate the first year of the museum "Chaplin's World by Grevin", in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland EPA

22/50 16 April 2017 Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp' on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday, and to celebrate the first year of the museum "Chaplin's World by Grevin", in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland EPA

23/50 16 April 2017 A damaged bus is seen after an explosion yesterday at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria Reuters

24/50 16 April 2017 Girls enjoy ice cream in a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea Reuters

25/50 16 April 2017 A child looks through the rear window of a bus in Pyongyang, North Korea Reuters

26/50 15 April 2017 Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province Reuters

27/50 15 April 2017 Members of Acapulco tourist police attend injured tourists after a shootout in Acapulco, Mexico. A shootout in the tourist area of the resort left one dead and seven wounded on Saturday night, local authorities reported Getty Images

28/50 15 April 2017 Members of Acapulco tourist police attend injured tourists after a shootout in Acapulco, Mexico Getty Images

29/50 15 April 2017 A bald eagle rests on a perch at Eagle Beach State Recreation Area in Juneau, Alaska AP

30/50 15 April 2017 Competitors take part in Stage 6 of the 32nd edition of the Marathon des Sables In the dunes of Merzouga in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert Getty Images

31/50 15 April 2017 Competitors take part in Stage 6 of the 32nd edition of the Marathon des Sables In the dunes of Merzouga in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert. The 32nd edition of the marathon is a live stage 250 kilometre race through a formidable landscape in one of the world's most inhospitable climates Getty Images

32/50 15 April 2017 A Trump supporter holds on to another man for support after being pepper sprayed by protesters at a 'Patriots Day' free speech rally on April 15, 2017 in Berkeley, California Getty Images

33/50 15 April 2017 More than a dozen people were arrested after fist fights broke out at a park where supporters and opponents of President Trump had gathered Getty Images

34/50 15 April 2017 Hundreds of people with opposing opinions on President Donald Trump threw stones, lit fires, tossed explosives and tear gas and attacked each other with makeshift weapons as police stood by Getty Images

35/50 15 April 2017 A conservative protestor squares off with a anti-fascist protestor during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

36/50 15 April 2017 An anti-fascist protestor is detained by law enforcement during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

37/50 15 April 2017 Smoke billowing following a suicide car bombing in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, that targeted buses carrying Syrians evacuated from two besieged government-held towns of Fuaa and Kafraya Getty Images

38/50 15 April 2017 Female bodybuilders prepare themselves for judging backstage during the 2017 NABBA WFF Asia Seoul Open Championship in Seoul, South Korea Getty Images

39/50 15 April 2017 Female bodybuilders prepare themselves for judging backstage during the 2017 NABBA WFF Asia Seoul Open Championship in Seoul, South Korea Getty Images

40/50 15 April 2017 North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waving to people after the military parade in Pyongyang marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung Getty Images

41/50 15 April 2017 Korean People's Army ballistic missiles being displayed through Kim Il-Sung square during a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung Getty Images

42/50 14 April 2017 Tory Lanez performs on the Sahara Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Getty Images

43/50 13 April 2017 Pope Francis kisses the feet of an inmate after washing it, at Paliano prison, to celebrate the Mass in Coena Domini, with the rite of the washing of the feet of some detainees, south of Rome, Italy EPA

44/50 13 April 2017 This aerial photo shows solar photovoltaic modules on a hillside in a village in Chuzhou, in eastern China's Anhui province Getty Images

45/50 13 April 2017 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cuts the ribbon for an opening ceremony of a new residential housing project on Ryo Myong street in Pyongyang, North Korea EPA

46/50 13 April 2017 Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. The scion of South Korea's Samsung business empire Lee appeared in court on trial for bribery and other charges AP

47/50 13 April 2017 Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong is escorted by Malaysian police for a court appearance with Indonesian national Siti Aisyah (not pictured) at the magistrates' court in Sepang, for their alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un Getty Images

48/50 13 April 2017 Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam, is escorted by Malaysian police for a court appearance at magistrates' court in Sepang, Malaysia EPA

49/50 12 April 2017 Iraqi federal police fire a mortar at an Islamic State position during the battle to recapture west Mosul Getty Images

50/50 11 April 2017 A migrant sits in a tent on the land of Cedric Herrou, a French farmer and volunteer assisting migrants to cross the French-Italian border to avoid police controls, in Breil-sur-Roya, France Reuters

Not much has changed for the better since P.D.James was writing, as was made plain this week by the report of the Sir Thomas Winsor, the Chief Inspector of Constabulary, who complained that the police are increasingly being used as the “first resort” for people with mental health problems. He said that sometimes they ended up spending the night in police cells even though they had committed no crime because no hospital beds were available. He added that the “inadequacy” of mental health provision should “disturb everyone”.

Marjorie Wallace, the founder and chief executive of SANE, a mental health charity, explains that governments have every incentive to keep mental patients out of hospital, since “providing a single bed costs the same as ‘treating’ 44 people in the community.” She welcomed Theresa May’s intention expressed in a speech earlier this year to do something about “the burning injustice of mental health and inadequate treatment”, but says that this will remain a Utopian vision unless there is more ring-fenced money for psychiatric services which are already close to breakdown.

There is more open discussion than there used to be about mental illness, with a campaign against stigmatisation and exhortations for people to seek counselling or simply speak up about their mental troubles before they become chronic and irreversible. Prince Harry spoke movingly about the negative consequences for himself of repressing his grief over the death of his mother when he was twelve years old. Celebrities reveal their anxieties and breakdowns. Such openness is important because it reduces personal isolation and makes people feel that they will not be treated as pariahs if they speak up.

When I first began to write about schizophrenia in 2002, I found that my friends and relatives divided into those who knew nothing about mental illness and those who knew all too much about it. But the latter had often never mentioned previously that they were looking after a sister with schizophrenia or a brother who could not leave his flat without having a breakdown. One friend disclosed a terrible story of a sister-in-law who had poured petrol over herself and set it alight, suffering burns over three quarters of her body from which she took weeks to die in agony.

Openness and discussion are important, but they skirt the heart of the problem, which is that a proportion of people who are mentally ill cannot look after themselves. The severity and incurability of a mental illnesses are often underestimated and there may be exaggerated expectations of preventing their onset by early intervention. The precise causes and nature of mental illness remains very much a mystery so a large number of people are always going to become desperately ill. Schizophrenia, for instance, is to mental illness what cancer is to physical illness. When Prince Harry talked about psychological troubles, debilitating though these may be, they are still not the same as full blown psychosis or, in other words, madness.

The present system has failed and the result is the creeping criminalisation of madness. The only way to reverse this is to build a core of dedicated hospitals that will care for and protect psychiatric patients who cannot do this for themselves and are a potential danger to themselves and others.