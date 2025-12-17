Bulletin AM briefing: Bondi suspect charged, Russia rejects Christmas truce, BBC’s huge legal bill
Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Alleged Bondi Beach gunman charged with 59 offences. Read more here.
- Why Ukraine has ruled out a ceasefire by Christmas. Read more here.
- Rob Reiner’s son Nick faces two murder charges and a ‘special allegation’. Read more here.
- Second doctor sentenced in actor Matthew Perry’s death. Read more here.
- Trump’s $10bn defamation case leaves BBC facing huge legal bill. Read more here.